German Hasit plans its third mortar plant in Romania

German construction materials manufacturing group Hasit, which already operates two mortar factories in Romania, ponders the options to acquire a new factory or go ahead with a greenfield investment. The company says it has set aside EUR 5 million for the project.

In the long-term, the group envisages a total number of four plants in Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported. In parallel, the company is considering doubling the production capacity at its factory near Bucharest by building a new production line with an investment of EUR 1.5 million.

Hasit's two existing plants are located in Bolintin Deal, Giurgiu county, and Turda, Cluj county, where it produces dry mortars and plasters.

"We will start the project of the third factory in Romania. At the moment, we are studying the options of acquiring a factory, as well as the opportunities offered by certain areas in terms of access to raw materials, for a possible greenfield investment, within a budget of EUR 5 mln," says Bogdan Roman, general manager Hasit Romania.

