Finnish start-up Happeo opens office in Cluj-Napoca

Finnish startup Happeo, a provider of intranet services for companies, is preparing to enter Romania, with an office in Cluj-Napoca, for which it has already started recruiting.

The company has attracted USD 12 million in a Series A financing round led by investment fund INKEF Capital. It will use the money to accelerate product development and expand its teams in the Netherlands, Finland, Romania, and the US, Profit.ro reported. Before this round of financing, the company was valued at USD 32-48 mln, according to Dealroom data.

Happeo spun off from Finnish cloud solutions provider Gapps in 2017. Last year, it started to test the Romanian market for expansion.

"Talented people, a desire to succeed and delicious food - Romania is a country full of potential," the company explained its choice.

The Finnish startup provides companies with a communication platform with employees and also functions as a social network for the latter. The company has two main hubs in Helsinki and Amsterdam, as well as teams of developers working remotely in Cluj-Napoca, Chicago, and Toronto.

Happeo is currently hiring software developers for the new office in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Happeo.com)