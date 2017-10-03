Halloween in Romania: New Year’s Eve of the Vampires at Dracula’s Castle

Romania’s famous Bran Castle, also known as Dracula’s Castle, awaits all Halloween fans at the New Year’s Eve of the Vampires, an event it organizes on October 28.

The party will be a costume one, and participants are encouraged to dress in horror-themed outfits. The most creative costumes will be awarded at the event.

Several options are available to spend the Halloween night at the castle. Those interested can take a horror tour of Bran Castle, until midnight, or attend a party in a tent, until dawn. Another party takes place the Tea House Restaurant.

The horror tour of Bran Castle starts at 19.00, the party begins at 21.00 and the guests of the Tea House Restaurant are expected from 20.00.

Further pricing and reservation details are available here.

The Bran castle is one of the most popular touristic site in Romania. It is now owned by Prince Dominic Habsburg-Lothringen, the son of Princess Ileana of Romania, and the grandson of King Ferdinand I and Queen Marie of Romania. He got the property back from the Romanian state in 2006.

