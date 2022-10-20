Romania’s famous Bran Castle celebrates Halloween with special tours and a party

The famous Bran Castle in Romania’s equally famous region of Transylvania will also celebrate Halloween this month with special day and night tours and a themed party. The events are scheduled for next week, October 29.

The organizers have prepared both day and night tours for those who want to spend Halloween at Bran Castle.

Options include a Halloween Tour by Day, held between 09:00 and 16:00 (adult ticket RON 70/children ticket RON 30), and the Magic Time Tunnel by Day (which costs RON 30, but tickets must be purchased together with the Halloween Tour by Day pass).

For RON 100, adults can try the special Halloween Tour by Night held between 19:00 and 00:00. Also, for the brave ones, there is the Magic Time Tunnel by Night (RON 50).

The night options also include a Combo Pass (RON 200), which consists of the Halloween Tour by Night and access to the Halloween Party in the Royal Park. Access is only allowed to adults.

At 19:00, night creatures are invited to the Vampire Gourmet Dinner at the Castle Restaurant (RON 450). There is also a Count Special Guest Pass (RON 600), which includes the Combo Pass and the Vampire Gourmet Dinner.

The official website says the audio guide is unavailable on October 29. The Exhibition of Medieval Torture Instruments is included in the tour.

“For Halloween this year, we have specific autumn decorations with a slightly creepy look. We have a team of professional actors with whom we have been collaborating for several years, we have Count Dracula, who will be with us the whole evening, but also the famous iele (e.n feminine mythical creatures) who will delight all participants, but especially the gentlemen,” Bran Castle director Mihaela Manolache told Euronews.ro.

Organizers recommend participants be cautious if they have claustrophobia, sensitivity to intermittent lights and loud noises, or if they’re holding children in their arms, and listen to the instructions of the castle’s staff.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trifuion/Dreamstime.com)