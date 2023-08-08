Half of Bucharest’s apartment buildings currently without hot water

More than half of the apartment buildings in Bucharest are without hot water due to pipeline replacement works. The situation will be resolved by August 11, but in some cases it will extend further than expected, general mayor Nicușor Dan announced.

Around 5,000 buildings are affected, with the most impacted districts being 2, 3, and 4. Nicușor Dan stated that a project in District 3, which was supposed to be completed in three days, will be extended.

"This is a project that has been postponed for a long time. It concerns a building on Releului Street, on the main line, [which was] put into operation in 1968 and hasn't undergone any renovations since. To prevent a situation like we had in winter 2020, where districts 2 and 3 were left without water, the decision was made to carry out this work on this building simultaneously with the planned shutdown of the CET South,” he said, cited by Digi24.

The maintenance works and the installation of new pipes were initially set to be completed by August 11. According to the mayor, however, the deadline will be extended “by a few days.” After that, Bucharest’s districts 2 and 3 will be able to receive hot water from CET Progresul.

“To provide heating and hot water from CET Grozăvești, we depend on a project being carried out in Sector 1 by the Energetic Company. Their given deadline is August 10. When they complete it, we will be able to supply the northern area, including Aviației and Floreasca, in districts 1 and 2, with hot water from Grozăvești,” said Nicusor Dan.

Meanwhile, the map showing the functioning of Bucharest’s central heating system is dominated by the color red, signaling the lack of hot water being sent to apartment buildings.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)