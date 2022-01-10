Profile picture for user sfodor
Sports

Romanian Simona Halep wins Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022

10 January 2022
Romanian tennis player Simona Halep won this year’s Melbourne Summer Set 1 tournament after a 6-2, 6-3 defeat of Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the WTA No. 31.

It is the 23rd career title for Halep and the first since the 2020 Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia).

With the win, she climbed to the 15th spot in the WTA ranking.

For the win, she receives 280 WTA points and a prize worth USD 31,000.

Halep is to play next in the Australian Open, the grand slam tournament scheduled to start on January 17.

(Photo: Mircea Nicolescu/ Dreamstime)

