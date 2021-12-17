Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 12:00
Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep wins WTA Shot of the Year

17 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, currently 20th in the WTA singles ranking, won the WTA Singles Shot of the Year for the second time. A passing shot at the Transylvania Open tournament in Romania brought her the award this year.

“Simona Halep’s passing shot at the Transylvania Open earned your vote for the 2021 WTA Singles Shot of the Year award,” Wtatennis.com announced.

According to Hotnews.ro, the other nominees for the 2021 WTA Shot of the Year were Su-Wei Hsieh, Belinda Bencic, Bianca Andreescu, Marta Kostyuk, Garbine Muguruza, Iga Swiatek, Conny Perrin, Camila Giorgi, and Magda Linette.

Simona Halep previously won the WTA Shot of the Year in 2018 with a winning shot against Aga Radwanska in Miami.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 12:00
Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep wins WTA Shot of the Year

17 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, currently 20th in the WTA singles ranking, won the WTA Singles Shot of the Year for the second time. A passing shot at the Transylvania Open tournament in Romania brought her the award this year.

“Simona Halep’s passing shot at the Transylvania Open earned your vote for the 2021 WTA Singles Shot of the Year award,” Wtatennis.com announced.

According to Hotnews.ro, the other nominees for the 2021 WTA Shot of the Year were Su-Wei Hsieh, Belinda Bencic, Bianca Andreescu, Marta Kostyuk, Garbine Muguruza, Iga Swiatek, Conny Perrin, Camila Giorgi, and Magda Linette.

Simona Halep previously won the WTA Shot of the Year in 2018 with a winning shot against Aga Radwanska in Miami.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks