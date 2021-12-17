Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep wins WTA Shot of the Year

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, currently 20th in the WTA singles ranking, won the WTA Singles Shot of the Year for the second time. A passing shot at the Transylvania Open tournament in Romania brought her the award this year.

“Simona Halep’s passing shot at the Transylvania Open earned your vote for the 2021 WTA Singles Shot of the Year award,” Wtatennis.com announced.

According to Hotnews.ro, the other nominees for the 2021 WTA Shot of the Year were Su-Wei Hsieh, Belinda Bencic, Bianca Andreescu, Marta Kostyuk, Garbine Muguruza, Iga Swiatek, Conny Perrin, Camila Giorgi, and Magda Linette.

Simona Halep previously won the WTA Shot of the Year in 2018 with a winning shot against Aga Radwanska in Miami.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)