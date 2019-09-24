Romanian tennis star Simona Halep states new target

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, the winner of the Roland Garros tournament in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019, has stated her new objective for the next years.

Her target is winning the Australian Open, Halep said in an interview during the Wuhan tournament, Digi24.ro reported.

“My primary goal for the next years is winning the Australian Open, because Darren is back and I’m convinced he wants to win at home,” said Halep, referring to her renewed collaboration with Australian coach Darren Cahill.

Under his guidance, Halep won the Roland Garros trophy in 2018 and also reached the final of the Australian Open the same year, when she was also the world’s number one.

In November 2018, Simona Halep said in an interview that her goal for 2019 was to win the Wimbledon tournament, which she did.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

