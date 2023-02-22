The Guns N' Roses band will perform on July 16 in Bucharest, featuring the iconic lineup of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. The concert will take place at the National Arena in Bucharest.

Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan surprised fans a few years ago when they reunited for a worldwide tour, performing together for the first time since the Use Your Illusion tour (1993). The tour consisted of 175 concerts, spanning all continents, for over three years, becoming the band's longest tour and making it to the top of the Billboard Live Music Awards' list of the most profitable music tours in history, according to ProTV.

The European leg of the tour was interrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic and resumed in 2022, in 13 cities, starting with Lisbon (July 4, 2022) and ending with the show in Milan (July 10, 2022).

Guns N' Roses is back with an extensive world tour in 2023, produced by Live Nation, performing in stadiums, arenas, and festivals worldwide throughout the summer and fall. The powerhouse rock band will kick off the tour on June 5 in Tel Aviv and will continue with shows in Europe, featuring the same classic lineup. They will arrive in Bucharest on Sunday, July 16, 2023, on the National Arena stage.

The full band lineup for the 2023 tour: Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese.

Guns N' Roses is one of the most popular rock bands in the world, enjoying massive success for over 35 years since its inception. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. The music video for the song "November Rain" recently surpassed 2 billion views, becoming one of the most-viewed rock videos of all time.

Fans of the band will be able to purchase tickets in advance through the Nightrain Presale, starting on Wednesday, February 22, at 10:00. Additionally, the audience will be able to purchase VIP packages, which will include premium tickets, access to the VIP bar throughout the concert, and limited-edition Guns N' Roses merchandise.

