Tom Jones to perform in Bucharest this summer

Welsh singer Tom Jones is scheduled to return to Romania for a concert in Bucharest on June 18th. The show takes place at Sala Palatului.

The 82-year-old singer has had a career spanning more than six decades. He has sold more than 100 million discs and received multiple awards.

Jones began his career as a member of a local group, The Senators. He later established his own group, Tom Jones and the Squires. After being signed by Decca Records in London, he released hits such as It's Not Unusual, What's New Pussycat?, Delilah and Green, Green Grass of Home.

He received a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1966, an MTV Video Music Award in 1989, and two Brit Awards: Best British Male in 2000 and Outstanding Contribution to Music in 2003.

He received an OBE in 1998. In 2005, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to music.

The tickets for the Bucharest concert go on sale on February 23rd.

(Photo: Fabio Diena | Dreamstime.com)

