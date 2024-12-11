Guest post: The ascension of Populism and the Far-Right in Romania

Igor Feio, a Portuguese citizen living in Romania for over ten years, analyzes the mechanisms that favored then rise of populist and far-right parties and candidates in the recent presidential and parliamentary elections.

Throughout Europe over the last half a decade, movements and parties from what is considered to be a far-right and populist ideology based on patriotism, nationalism, and traditional values, has been growing powerfully. Some consider that the initiator and influencer of this ideal is Donald Trump, recently elected once again as President of the USA, who transported the message “Make America Great Again” slightly over the world, though mainly in the old continent. And even if in Europe right-wing parties are not a thing of the moment, neither came to exist only recently – Marine Le Pen and her father in France, the most popular nationalist movement in Europe, can vouch for that; the form of doing politics and campaign was truly imported from the other side of the Atlantic, being constantly replicated in each European country. Basically, a playbook that is being used over and over again, replacing simply the word America by another country.

In Romania, this populist tendency arrived later though it seems, at least for the following years, that will continue to grow. But more important than acknowledging the fashion trend imported from the outside world, is to understand why it propagated and will continue to do so.

Fragmented Society

It is common and perfectly normal to make a generic division, most of the times accurate, within the societies of a particular country. Not related with classes, as in rich or poor – which could also be an indicator of how people vote and why; though as in developing areas. In the majority of the European countries, society is divided by urban and rural areas. And that provides us with a lot of potential indicators regarding several topics such as, education, income, health, and political orientation and vote. An example of this was with the Brexit referendum, when several newspapers and political data companies analyzed the results, revealing that in rural areas about 55% of the people voted to leave. When in opposition urban areas such as London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow or Liverpool had an average above 60% of voters who wanted to remain in the European Union.

Romania on the other hand it is a very particular case. If we look at the urban side, we immediately need to exclude Bucharest. Here, for good or bad, we have the center of all Romanian development; the financial epicenter, where more money is circulating and being invested, by individuals and companies; and is by far the largest city in the country. It happens however, that the rest of the country fails to witness its growth. Hence, here starts the division. Although Bucharest is the urban area with more population, about 2 Million people (approx. according with the Census and INS), this is a very small representation of the entire Romanian population – 19 Million. Meaning, roughly 11% of the country live here. And this leaves us with the question, where are the rest practically 90%? And the answer is simple, although confusing: everywhere. Since the density of the population is quite low, when in comparison with other European countries, the entire Romanian residents end up being spread all over the entire national territory. Something that it shouldn’t necessarily be negative but due to poor political management at all levels, especially in rural or interior areas the once promised better conditions – mainly basic ones as public water access, roads and infrastructure, between others – never or rarely came to existence.

As for other urban zones, although the comparison to Bucharest is inexistent from an overall financial and technological perspective, as they are also not comparable with the rural fundamental problematics. Nevertheless, these ones face chronic permanent issues when it comes to public facilities and public services, for example with hospitals, schools or public transportation; economic stagnation in terms of industries or major services; lack of well-paid employment and even opportunities for the upcoming generation. Basically, and once again, although a massive presence of the State in every sector of the country, few has been made to bring the life conditions of these inhabitants up to European standards of living.

Opportunism through frustration

In the rest of Europe, the far-right appears taking advantage of smaller situations which they believe, and attempt the people to believe, that are an authentic danger and a direct attack to core values and future life of the country and, therefore, its people. Examples of arguments followed in France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and others are: entry of migrants considered as invaders and violent; scandals and corruption cases used to mine the image of the entire political class; LGBT as an attack to traditional values and being imposed to children; and more. Arguments that, as mentioned earlier, come out of the direct playbook written by Donald Trump.

In the Romanian case, although the core of the far-right propagated by the parties AUR, SOS and the candidate to the Presidency of Republic, Calin Georgescu, was partially the same changing only the name of the intervenient for a better result – the migrants are the Ukrainian people. Elena Lasconi, USR and other parties defend the LGBT community or people and that is evil; At the same time, creating through misery and frustration a sense of patriotism and nationalism, together with the messiah effect. Meaning, that only them can save Romania.

Unfortunately, when hope hits rock bottom we enter in despair. Many of the people who voted for these parties and candidates, don’t fact check the arguments presented to them, and too many times prefer to ignore the true, or even care about it. While simultaneously, they see in these beings someone who speaks and thinks equally to them. Who understands their issues and is promising to represent them by give them a voice – normally screaming and creating scandals, though nevertheless a voice.

What now?

Some time ago I heard someone saying that the reason why the populist and extremist movements are growing up is simply because the moderates failed. And that is simply what needs to be done. Whoever is in power after this parliamentary election, needs to pull their sleeves up and do what was not done over the last several years. Otherwise, the consequences can be catastrophic at different levels. This, of course, if Romania is to continue being a part of UE and NATO. But more important, if we wish to continue having a Romania based on Democracy and its values, that many fought and died for this generation, for this people, for us now to be able to live in it. Freely.

About the author

Igor Feio is a Portuguese citizen living in Romania for more than 10 years. He is passionate about politics and writing, having, from a young age, participated actively with articles for local newspapers.

He was a member of CDS-PP political party in Portugal, where he was elected Sesimbra County Vice-President and, later, President. At the same time, he was a member of the Setúbal Province Commission of the party, participating actively in National Conventions and Meetings.

For several years, he wrote opinion articles for different newspapers, including the Portuguese National JN, "Jornal de Notícias". Between 2012 and 2014, he lectured "Political Ideas" in a partnership program with a volunteer association for the Faculty of Lyrics in Lisbon.

Since 2017, he has been focusing on Romania society, discovering and learning about politics, sports, and justice, and recurrently participating in small gatherings with different people from several parts of the country.

