Gust post: A Vision for Romania’s Future - The Top Policy Priorities for 2025-2029

Guest writer Henry Páll Wulff shares an ample overview of the top challenges Romania is facing and the potential solutions that local policymakers should consider. A captivating read, this opinion article shows what Romania can learn from countries such as France, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Canada, Costa Rica, and Bhutan.

As Romania embarks on a new political cycle in 2025 with a freshly elected parliament, government, and president, the country faces both challenges and opportunities that will define its future. The decisions made over the next four years will be crucial in improving economic stability, social fairness, environmental sustainability, and trust in democratic institutions. This article highlights ten key policy areas that should guide Romania’s leadership in shaping a stronger, more inclusive, and forward-looking nation.

Romania is at a pivotal moment in its development. The country grapples with pressing issues such as climate change, economic inequality, corruption, and the need for modern infrastructure and digitalisation. At the same time, there are immense opportunities to strengthen sustainable development, regional investment, and innovation. The policies and reforms put in place today will determine whether Romania can create a future that benefits all its citizens—from urban centres to rural communities, from young professionals to small business owners, and from ethnic majorities to national minorities.

This article presents a clear and actionable vision for Romania’s progress by focusing on the most urgent and impactful policy areas. These recommendations are grounded in both international best practices and local realities, ensuring that Romania remains a competitive, resilient, and fair society within the European and global landscape. Now is the time for policymakers to take decisive steps to deliver meaningful change for the country and its people.

1. Climate Resilience and Sustainable Energy Transition

Romania remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels, making it vulnerable to energy market fluctuations and geopolitical instability. At the same time, climate change is already impacting the country, with rural communities bearing the brunt of extreme weather events such as heatwaves, prolonged droughts, catastrophic floods, and ongoing deforestation. These risks threaten food security, economic stability, and the overall quality of life. A rapid transition to green energy and proactive nature conservation policies are essential to reducing dependence on imported energy, creating sustainable jobs, and ensuring Romania’s long-term resilience to climate change.

A legally binding net-zero roadmap must be established, mandating the phase-out of coal by 2030, the elimination of oil and gas subsidies by 2027, and the redirection of funds into renewable energy such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. Additionally, Romania should implement a Bhutan-style forest preservation policy, requiring that at least 30% of the country remains forested to maintain ecological balance and biodiversity. Stronger legal protections must be introduced against illegal deforestation, alongside strict monitoring mechanisms to enforce sustainable land management.

Decentralisation will play a vital role in Romania’s energy transition. Local energy cooperatives should be supported to allow rural communities to own and benefit from small-scale solar and wind energy projects. This approach will increase local resilience while reducing reliance on large, centralised fossil fuel plants. To further bolster environmental sustainability, Romania must embark on a massive reforestation programme aimed at restoring degraded agricultural land, mitigating soil erosion, and enhancing carbon sequestration through native tree species. Agroforestry—combining trees with crop and livestock farming—should be promoted to create both environmental and economic benefits.

Successfully transitioning to a sustainable energy system will require a multi-pronged implementation strategy. Public-private partnerships should be encouraged to drive offshore wind and solar energy investments, while green financing tools such as green bonds and EU Just Transition Funds must be leveraged to ensure sufficient funding for renewable infrastructure. Additionally, capacity-building initiatives for local authorities will be crucial to equipping municipalities with the expertise needed to implement and manage decentralised energy projects effectively.

Lessons from international best practices highlight how these measures can be successfully implemented. Denmark’s decentralised renewable energy transition, which has empowered communities to invest in wind energy, serves as an excellent model for Romania. Meanwhile, Bhutan’s constitutional mandate requiring that 60% of its land remains forested provides a compelling example of how legal protections can ensure long-term environmental stability. Finally, Germany’s Energiewende policy demonstrates how a coal phase-out can be managed effectively while integrating large-scale renewable energy sources into the national grid.

Romania has the potential to become a leader in climate resilience and green energy in the region. However, this transformation will require political commitment, strategic investments, and public engagement. By adapting successful global models and implementing evidence-based policies, Romania can create a carbon-neutral, energy-independent, and environmentally secure future for its people.

2. Rural Development and Reducing Regional Disparities

With 46% of Romanians living in rural areas—the highest proportion in the European Union—rural development remains one of Romania’s most pressing challenges. Many rural communities lack basic infrastructure, access to healthcare, and digital services, limiting their economic opportunities and overall quality of life. The stark divide between urban and rural areas has persisted for decades, and without meaningful interventions, regional disparities will continue to widen.

A key area of reform lies in redirecting EU Rural Development Funds (CAP) towards small-scale farmers, rather than favouring large agro-corporations. Adopting a progressive subsidy structure, inspired by the Netherlands' agrarian policies, would empower local food producers and support sustainable farming practices that enhance food security.

Infrastructure development is equally critical. A comprehensive rural infrastructure plan should focus on expanding road networks, improving access to drinking water, and ensuring broadband internet reaches underserved communities. Reliable infrastructure is essential not only for improving the daily lives of rural residents but also for unlocking economic potential in these regions. Digital connectivity, in particular, will enable rural entrepreneurs and agricultural producers to access new markets, participate in e-commerce, and integrate into modern supply chains.

Access to healthcare in rural areas is another urgent concern. Decentralised healthcare solutions, including mobile healthcare units and telemedicine services, can bridge the gap for communities that lack nearby medical facilities. To address the shortage of medical professionals in rural regions, Romania should introduce rural medical scholarships, providing financial incentives to doctors willing to serve in village clinics.

International examples provide a strong foundation for these reforms. Finland’s decentralised healthcare model, which leverages telemedicine and mobile clinics to bring high-quality medical services to remote areas, offers a promising blueprint for Romania. Implementing such a system could dramatically improve healthcare accessibility for rural communities.

By tackling rural development with targeted policies that address infrastructure gaps, healthcare shortages, and economic inequality, Romania can create a more balanced and inclusive society. Sustainable rural growth will not only improve the quality of life for millions of Romanians but also contribute to national economic resilience and social cohesion.

3. Education Reform and Critical Thinking Skills

Education is a cornerstone of Romania’s long-term development. A well-functioning education system is not only critical to individual success but also to national progress, democratic stability, and economic innovation. Romania ranks last in the EU for functional literacy among students, with the PISA 2022 results highlighting persistent gaps in mathematics and science. In addition to improving academic performance, education must equip students with critical thinking and media literacy skills to counter disinformation and foster democratic resilience. A comprehensive reform agenda should include modernised curricula that integrate problem-solving, civic engagement, and digital literacy across all school levels. Moreover, introducing mandatory media literacy classes will help students navigate an increasingly complex information landscape and develop analytical skills to discern factual content. The education system must transition from a rigid, hierarchical model to a dynamic, student-centred approach that fosters critical thinking, adaptability, and lifelong learning.

One of the key cultural challenges Romania faces is its historical reliance on patriarchal, highly structured education systems, where teachers hold absolute authority, and students are expected to memorise rather than analyse. While this model has provided stability in the past, it is increasingly outdated in a world that demands independent thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Finland’s education model, which encourages student autonomy, interdisciplinary learning, and teacher collaboration, presents a valuable example of what Romania could achieve.

To implement these changes, Romania must modernise curricula by integrating problem-solving, civic engagement, and digital literacy at all school levels. Mandatory media literacy classes should be introduced to counter disinformation and equip students with the tools to critically assess information. Reducing reliance on rote learning and high-stakes testing in favour of competency-based assessments will help shift the focus towards practical knowledge application.

Investing in vocational education is equally crucial. Training students for future-proof jobs in renewable energy, healthcare, and IT will not only enhance employability but also address labour market shortages. Finland’s education model, which prioritises student autonomy, teacher training excellence, and interdisciplinary learning, provides a proven framework that Romania can adapt. By committing to these reforms, Romania can build a more innovative, adaptable, and resilient education system.

Beyond revising curricula and investing in vocational training, Romania must also modernise teacher training programmes to ensure educators are equipped with the necessary skills to foster critical thinking, digital literacy, and civic engagement among students. Teacher autonomy should be encouraged, allowing educators to adapt lessons to real-world issues and encourage analytical discussions rather than rote memorisation. A national initiative to support teacher autonomy, continuous professional development, and pedagogical innovation is essential. Ongoing professional developmentshould be prioritised, with training in digital tools, fact-checking methods, and interactive learning strategies.

Further reforms should reduce the burden of high-stakes testing in favour of competency-based assessments that measure problem-solving and applied knowledge. Current examination systems often prioritise memorisation over understanding, leaving students unprepared for the challenges of the modern workforce. Shifting towards project-based learning, interdisciplinary courses, and critical analysis exercises can better equip Romanian students for the evolving job market.

Access to quality education must also be expanded to rural and marginalised communities. Romania has stark urban-rural education inequalities, with rural students facing limited access to well-trained teachers, modern school facilities, and digital learning resources. Ensuring equal funding per student, developing digital infrastructure, and providing incentives for teachers to work in rural areas can help bridge these gaps.

Inspiration can be drawn from Finland’s education model, where student autonomy, teacher training excellence, and interdisciplinary learning have positioned the country among the top global performers in education. Finland's focus on low-stress, high-quality learning environments has shown that education can be both rigorous and student-centred. Romania’s policymakers must adopt a similar mindset, prioritising learning quality over quantity and fostering an education system that produces engaged, adaptable, and critically minded citizens.

By tackling these structural and cultural challenges head-on, Romania can build an education system that nurtures independent, adaptable, and critically minded individuals. Such a shift will not only improve academic outcomes but also strengthen Romania’s democratic and economic future.

4. Strengthening Democratic Institutions and Combatting Corruption

Despite progress in anti-corruption measures, Romania remains among the most corrupt EU countries, with systemic issues affecting public trust in institutions. Addressing corruption and strengthening democratic institutions are essential, particularly in a regional context where authoritarian tendencies are on the rise. Without robust democratic safeguards, Romania risks stagnation in governance efficiency and diminished public engagement in political processes.

A critical step in reinforcing democratic integrity is ensuring full transparency in political party financing. Public access to information on donations, lobbying efforts, and government contracts must be a legal requirement. Adopting a real-time public disclosure system, where financial contributions and expenditure by political parties are immediately visible online, can reduce the risk of illicit funding. Further, the implementation of citizen oversight mechanisms, such as participatory budgeting and open data platforms, would allow the public to monitor government spending and policy decisions, fostering greater accountability.

Additionally, Romania must strengthen its whistleblower protection laws, taking inspiration from France’s Sapin II anti-corruption framework, which has been successful in shielding whistleblowers from retaliation while encouraging the reporting of unethical practices. Stronger legal protections for journalists and anti-corruption activists must also be prioritised to ensure a free and independent press, which remains a cornerstone of democratic accountability.

Estonia provides an exemplary model through its e-Governance system, which enhances transparency and reduces corruption by leveraging blockchain-based public records. Adopting similar digital governance mechanisms in Romania could modernise public administration, reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies, and limit opportunities for corruption.

By implementing these reforms, Romania can restore public confidence in governance, build institutional resilience, and ensure democratic principles are upheld. Strengthening democracy is not only vital for internal stability but also for ensuring Romania remains a trusted and influential member of the European Union and the global democratic community.

5. Digital Transformation and AI Governance

Romania has one of the fastest internet speeds in the European Union, yet it lags significantly behind in digital public services and AI governance frameworks. Bridging this gap is critical for economic competitiveness, administrative efficiency, and public sector transparency. Without proactive policies, Romania risks falling further behind in digital innovation and missing out on the economic benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and e-Governance.

A comprehensive digital transformation strategy should start with the implementation of a national Digital ID and e-Government platform. By consolidating digital public services, this platform can reduce bureaucracy, streamline administrative procedures, and improve access to essential services for citizens and businesses alike. Estonia’s e-Residency programme, which allows individuals to register businesses and access government services remotely, is a successful model that Romania could adapt.

At the same time, Romania must establish a robust AI regulatory framework to ensure the ethical and responsible deployment of AI technologies in both public administration and private sectors. AI governance should focus on data privacy, algorithmic transparency, and bias mitigation, ensuring AI applications serve the public good while avoiding unintended social and economic inequalities.

To support innovation, Romania should create a National AI Research Fund, aimed at fostering homegrown AI start-ups, ethical AI research, and digital skills development. By prioritising investments in AI education and workforce training, Romania can build a competitive, tech-driven economy while ensuring the responsible integration of AI into daily life.

To maximise the benefits of digitalisation, the government must also address cybersecurity risks and digital literacy gaps. Strengthening national cybersecurity infrastructure, investing in public sector digital upskilling, and promoting digital inclusion initiatives for underserved communities will be essential steps in building a secure and inclusive digital economy.

By embracing a forward-thinking digital strategy, Romania can modernise its public administration, support economic innovation, and enhance democratic engagement. The successful adoption of digital transformation policies will not only improve efficiency and reduce corruption but also position Romania as a leader in e-Governance and AI-driven development within the European Union.

6. Economic Inequality and Social Justice

Romania faces significant economic disparities, ranking among the highest in the European Union for in-work poverty and income inequality. The gap between urban and rural populations remains stark, with limited access to economic opportunities, education, and public services in rural areas. Additionally, the underrepresentation of minorities in public administration further exacerbates these disparities. Addressing these issues is essential for building a fair and inclusive society.

A more progressive taxation system is necessary to reduce economic disparities. Lowering VAT on essential goods and services while introducing higher tax rates for high-income earners and multinational corporations would help fund critical social programmes without placing undue strain on low-income households.

To combat rural poverty, Romania should launch a Universal Basic Income (UBI) pilot programme focused on economically disadvantaged communities. UBI has been successfully tested in Finland and Spain’s Catalonia region, where guaranteed income models provided economic stability and improved social well-being. Such a programme in Romania could help assess the feasibility of broader income support policies.

The housing crisis must also be addressed through an affordable housing programme, ensuring young families and low-income individuals have access to secure and reasonably priced homes. Government-backed initiatives, including subsidised mortgages and social housing projects, can alleviate the increasing burden of housing costs.

Another crucial reform involves reducing the minority language threshold in public administration. Currently set at 20%, this threshold limits linguistic rights for many minority communities. Following Council of Europe recommendations, Romania should lower this threshold significantly to ensure broader access to public services in minority languages.

Further, official recognition of minority languages at the national level should be considered, ensuring that linguistic rights are respected not only at the local level but throughout all layers of government. Countries such as Canada, where both French and English are recognised at the national level, and Spain, where Catalan and Basque enjoy co-official status, provide strong examples of how linguistic diversity can be supported in public administration.

By adopting these reforms, Romania can foster a more equitable society, ensuring that economic opportunity, social security, and cultural inclusion are accessible to all citizens. These policies will not only improve social cohesion but also strengthen Romania’s position as a modern and inclusive democracy within the European Union.

7. Urbanisation and Sustainable Cities

Romanian cities are facing increasing challenges related to poor urban planning, congestion, pollution, and lack of green spaces. Without intervention, rapid urbanisation will further strain public infrastructure and reduce liveability. Implementing smart urban policies is essential to creating resilient, inclusive, and economically sustainable cities that offer a higher quality of life for residents.

One key approach is the 15-minute city concept, ensuring that residents have access to essential services—such as schools, healthcare, groceries, and leisure areas—within a 15-minute walk or bike ride. This model promotes walkability, cycling infrastructure, and mixed-use neighbourhoods, reducing reliance on cars and lowering emissions. Paris’ 15-minute city initiative has demonstrated how urban areas can be restructured to prioritise accessibility and quality of life, making it a strong example for Romanian cities to follow.

Public transport modernisation is also crucial. Expanding and electrifying tram and bus networks will improve connectivity while reducing pollution in urban centres. Investments in light rail systems, bus rapid transit, and metro extensions should be prioritised in cities experiencing population growth. Additionally, transitioning to electric buses and zero-emission public transport fleets will further align Romania’s urban development with European sustainability goals.

Sustainable urban development also requires green building regulations, mandating higher energy efficiency standardsin new constructions. Implementing net-zero emission building codes and promoting green rooftops, urban forests, and rainwater management systems will enhance environmental resilience while improving city aesthetics and liveability.

By integrating smart urban planning, clean public transport, and green building initiatives, Romania can develop thriving, future-proof cities. These reforms will not only reduce congestion and pollution but also enhance economic productivity and public well-being, ensuring Romania’s cities become more liveable, inclusive, and climate-resilient in the decades to come.

8. Migration, Brain Drain, and Demographic Decline

Romania has been grappling with a steady outflow of skilled workers, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, engineering, and IT, as many professionals seek better wages and career opportunities in Western Europe. Nearly one-fifth of Romania’s working-age population has left the country in search of better opportunities, creating an unprecedented workforce crisis that drains expertise, disrupts public services, weakens the nation’s economic foundations, threatens the country’s long-term economic growth, innovation potential, and public service stability. Meanwhile, a declining birth rate and an aging population further exacerbate demographic challenges. To reverse these trends, Romania must adopt policies that incentivise return migration and support family life.

One key measure is the implementation of repatriation tax incentives, providing financial benefits for Romanians returning to work in priority sectors such as healthcare, education, and green energy. Portugal’s successful tax incentives for returning expatriates have demonstrated that financial relief can encourage skilled workers to bring their expertise back home, helping to offset workforce shortages and strengthen local industries.

Additionally, Romania must introduce an affordable childcare programme to better support working parents. Many families cite high childcare costs and lack of early education facilities as significant barriers to having children while maintaining careers. By expanding state-funded childcare, increasing parental leave benefits, and improving access to early childhood education, the government can create a family-friendly environment that encourages both workforce participation and population growth.

Beyond economic measures, Romania should also focus on diaspora engagement programmes, fostering stronger connections between expatriates and the country. Creating a “Return to Romania” initiative, offering job placement support, business start-up grants, and social reintegration services, can help returning Romanians navigate administrative hurdles and reintegrate into society.

Addressing migration and demographic decline requires a multi-faceted, long-term strategy that balances economic incentives, social support systems, and diaspora engagement. By implementing these policies, Romania can retain talent, strengthen its workforce, and create a more sustainable demographic future.

9. Infrastructure Modernisation

Romania’s transport and energy infrastructure lags behind EU standards, limiting economic growth, mobility, and quality of life. Decades of underinvestment in railways, public transport, and renewable energy grids have left the country over-reliant on outdated infrastructure, hampering connectivity and sustainability. A 21st-century infrastructure policy must prioritise sustainability, equity, and alignment with the European Green Deal goals by shifting investment from road expansion to rail networks, public transport, and active mobility solutions.

A critical reform measure is to defund new highway projects and redirect funds to high-speed rail and urban transit expansion. While road infrastructure has long been prioritised in Romania’s development plans, evidence from Western European countries suggests that investing in rail infrastructure delivers greater long-term economic and environmental benefits. A national high-speed rail network linking major cities should be pursued with EU co-financing, improving mobility while reducing emissions and congestion.

Railway electrification must also be accelerated to ensure affordable and efficient rail connectivity between cities and rural areas. Romania’s railway system, once one of the most extensive in Europe, has suffered from decades of neglect. Investing in modern rolling stock, station upgrades, and digital signalling systems will make train travel a viable alternative to road transport, particularly for commuters and businesses.

In parallel, cities must embrace bicycle and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, expanding networks of protected cycle lanes, walkable city centres, and traffic-calmed zones. The Netherlands has successfully reduced car dependency through urban cycling policies, offering a model Romania can follow. Making cycling and walking safer and more accessible will help transform Romania’s cities into healthier and more sustainable environments.

Rural infrastructure should also be modernised, though with a different focus. Instead of large-scale highway construction, targeted rural road expansions should aim to connect isolated communities where necessary. Investment should prioritise public transport access and smart mobility solutions, ensuring rural populations can access employment, education, and healthcare without relying exclusively on private vehicles.

Germany’s €58 national public transport ticket provides an innovative example of how affordable, unlimited travel passes can encourage greater use of public transit, reducing congestion and emissions. Romania could implement a similar system, integrating bus, tram, and train networks into a single, accessible pricing structure.

By rethinking its approach to infrastructure, Romania can build a more sustainable, accessible, and future-ready transport network. These reforms will not only improve mobility but also stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and enhance quality of life for all Romanians, ensuring that the country meets its European sustainability commitments while advancing social and economic equity.

10. Sustainable Food Systems, Agricultural Innovation, and the Right to a Healthy Environment

Ensuring a clean, stable environment and access to healthy food is not just a policy priority—it is a fundamental human right. Romania must secure clean air, water, and sustainable food production while supporting its small-scale farmers, who are struggling against the dominance of industrial agriculture. Sustainable food policies are essential to safeguarding public health, environmental resilience, and national food sovereignty.

Romania faces significant challenges in air and water pollution, which impact both public health and agricultural productivity. Air pollution levels in major cities regularly exceed EU air quality limits, largely due to emissions from coal-fired power plants, industrial activity, and outdated vehicle fleets. Poor air quality contributes to increased respiratory diseases and reduces agricultural yields by affecting soil health and plant growth.

Water quality is another pressing issue. Despite Romania’s vast network of rivers and natural water resources, pollution from industrial discharge, agricultural runoff, and inadequate wastewater treatment facilities continues to threaten drinking water safety, particularly in rural areas. Nitrate contamination from chemical fertilisers is a growing concern, affecting both surface and groundwater supplies and posing risks to both human health and biodiversity. Furthermore, inefficient irrigation systems and climate change-induced droughts exacerbate water scarcity challenges, impacting agricultural sustainability.

Soil degradation, driven by excessive pesticide use, deforestation, and poor waste management, threatens Romania’s long-term food security. A particular concern is the increasing presence of microplastics in agricultural soils, stemming from illegal waste dumping and inadequate recycling systems. As plastics degrade in the soil, they enter the food chain, posing risks to human health and reducing soil fertility. Addressing these environmental threats is critical to ensuring the long-term resilience of Romania’s food systems.

A critical step in this transformation is the legal recognition of the right to a healthy environment, ensuring that every Romanian has access to clean air, water, and a stable climate. Stronger air pollution regulations targeting industrial emissions and vehicle standards must be enforced, aligning with EU environmental directives to combat urban smog, water contamination, and deforestation.

Agriculture must transition towards agroecology, prioritising organic and regenerative farming over industrial monocultures. The government should introduce financial incentives for small and medium-sized farmers adopting sustainable methods, such as crop rotation, soil restoration, and biodiversity conservation. Costa Rica’s Payment for Ecosystem Services model, which compensates farmers for climate-friendly practices, provides a strong example of how Romania could support its agricultural sector while protecting natural resources.

Developing short food supply chains will help strengthen local economies and connect small farmers directly with consumers, public institutions, and markets. France’s farm-to-school initiative, which mandates the use of local, organic produce in school meals, demonstrates how public procurement policies can support small-scale farming while improving nutrition.

Finally, securing a resilient food system requires adaptation to climate change, particularly in drought-prone areas. Investment in water conservation, sustainable irrigation, and climate-resistant crops will be critical to protecting Romania’s agricultural sector from worsening environmental conditions.

By integrating strong environmental protections, support for small farmers, and resilient food systems, Romania can ensure food security, environmental sustainability, and economic fairness for future generations.

Romania’s Path to a Resilient and Prosperous Future

The next four years present a unique opportunity for Romania to redefine its trajectory and establish itself as a leader in sustainability, economic equity, digital transformation, and democratic integrity in Eastern Europe. The policy priorities outlined in this vision provide a clear and actionable roadmap for fostering a resilient, prosperous, and inclusive society. However, achieving this ambitious transformation will require not only strong political will but also collaboration between government institutions, civil society, and the private sector.

Romania stands at a crossroads where decisive action can propel it toward a future of innovation and opportunity. The global shift toward sustainable economies, digital governance, and green energy provides an unparalleled chance for Romania to modernise its infrastructure, support small businesses, protect natural resources, and ensure equal opportunities for all citizens. By investing in education, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and smart cities, the country can create a foundation that empowers future generations.

The reduction of economic inequality and regional disparities is not just a social justice issue but a prerequisite for long-term stability and national cohesion. Strengthening rural economies, supporting local farmers, and ensuring equal access to healthcare and education will help bridge the urban-rural divide and create an integrated and forward-thinking Romania. Equally important is the country’s ability to retain and attract talent, reversing the effects of brain drain by providing young professionals with meaningful opportunities to build their futures at home.

Corruption remains a persistent challenge, but the adoption of transparent governance, digitalisation of public services, and robust whistleblower protections can significantly enhance institutional trust and democratic resilience. A strong and independent media, coupled with digital literacy and civic education, will further strengthen Romania’s ability to combat misinformation and defend its democratic principles.

Above all, Romania must seize the opportunities ahead with confidence and determination. The European Union provides substantial resources, knowledge-sharing platforms, and funding opportunities that can support Romania’s path toward sustainability, modernisation, and inclusive development. By embracing proven international models while tailoring solutions to Romania’s unique social and economic landscape, the country can emerge as a beacon of progress and stability in the region.

The time for incremental reforms has passed. The future belongs to bold, strategic, and inclusive policymaking that puts the well-being of Romanian citizens first. The next four years will determine whether Romania moves forward as a thriving and equitable European nation—one that is environmentally conscious, economically fair, digitally advanced, and democratically robust. Now is the time for policymakers to rise to the challenge and lay the foundations for a Romania that is not only competitive but also just, sustainable, and resilient for generations to come.

Henry Páll Wulff is a German citizen living in Romania and former co-chair of Volt Romania political party.

*This is an opinion article and the views expressed here belong to the author. If you want to participate in the debate and share your views on political and social topics, or on things related to life in Romania in general, please write to us at newsroom@romania-insider.com.

