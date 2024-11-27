Guest post: Romanian Democracy at a Crossroads - Facing the Challenge of Far-Right Authoritarianism

Henry Páll Wulff, a German citizen living in Romania and former co-chair of Volt Romania political party, shares his view about the results of the presidential elections in Romania.

The results of the first round in the presidential race has shocked Romania’s political establishment. Călin Georgescu’s triumph, fueled by ultranationalist rhetoric, far-right populism, and anti-Western narratives, represents more than a stunning electoral upset. It signals a deep threat to Romania’s democratic integrity and its place in the European democratic framework.

Georgescu’s campaign was no mere political anomaly. His rise mirrors the growing appeal of far-right populism across Europe, characterized by the rejection of liberal democratic values, attacks on institutions, and promises of authoritarian-style leadership. If his ascent is any indication, Romania stands at a crossroads, and the path it chooses next will have profound implications for its democratic future.

A Dangerous Platform

Georgescu’s platform embodies the hallmarks of far-right populism: ultranationalism, scapegoating, and disdain for democratic norms. His rhetoric vilifies the European Union, NATO, and progressive values, casting them as enemies of Romanian sovereignty. By framing himself as the defender of “traditional Romanian identity,” Georgescu tapped into a collective yearning for stability and order in an era of rapid change.

His promises of sovereignty and national renewal are laced with dangerous undertones. By rejecting “Western liberalism,” Georgescu has aligned himself with a broader illiberal agenda that seeks to erode democratic norms in favor of centralized, authoritarian power. His focus on cultural purity, opposition to minority rights, and calls for “Romania first” policies echo the tactics of other far-right leaders, from Hungary’s Viktor Orbán to Italy’s Giorgia Meloni.

What makes Georgescu particularly alarming is his clear disdain for democratic checks and balances. His rhetoric suggests a willingness to bypass institutions and concentrate power, presenting himself as the sole figure capable of saving Romania from its perceived decline.

Exploiting Division for Political Gain

Georgescu’s rise did not happen in a vacuum. Romania’s longstanding rural-urban divide, coupled with widespread disillusionment over corruption and economic inequality, created fertile ground for his far-right populism. While Bucharest and other urban centers have benefited from EU membership, many rural areas remain mired in poverty and stagnation. Infrastructure gaps, limited access to healthcare, and job scarcity have left these regions feeling abandoned.

Georgescu skillfully exploited these grievances, presenting himself as the voice of the forgotten. His campaign painted traditional political elites as corrupt and out of touch, offering instead a vision of a Romania restored to its “true self.” This narrative resonated deeply with voters who feel excluded from the promises of modernization and EU integration.

However, his solutions—rooted in exclusionary nationalism—risk deepening the very divisions they purport to address. Georgescu’s vision of national renewal excludes large swathes of Romanian society, marginalizing minorities, suppressing dissent, and stoking cultural conflict.

A Threat to Romania’s Geopolitical Stability

Georgescu’s pro-Russian leanings add another layer of danger. While he avoids outright endorsements of Moscow, his criticism of NATO and calls for a more independent foreign policy align disturbingly with Kremlin narratives. His success could embolden Russian influence in the region, destabilizing Romania’s position as a reliable ally within NATO and the EU.

Georgescu’s use of social media to spread anti-Western content, particularly on platforms like TikTok, has further amplified his reach. Analysts warn that his rhetoric, combined with Russia’s ongoing disinformation campaigns, could weaken Romania’s ties to its European allies and undermine regional security.

In a geopolitical landscape already fraught with tensions, Georgescu’s rise threatens to isolate Romania, making it a vulnerable target for authoritarian actors seeking to exploit divisions within the EU and NATO.

The Danger of Simplified Answers

The core of Georgescu’s appeal lies in his ability to distill complex issues into oversimplified narratives. He offers easy answers to Romania’s challenges, blaming external forces for the nation’s struggles and promising swift solutions. For voters overwhelmed by years of corruption scandals, economic stagnation, and institutional failure, this message is intoxicating.

But Georgescu’s solutions are illusions. Simplified populist rhetoric cannot address the structural issues that plague Romania. Instead, it risks exacerbating these problems by undermining democratic institutions, isolating Romania from its allies, and creating an environment of fear and exclusion.

Populist leaders like Georgescu thrive by stoking anger and division, but their policies often fail to deliver tangible improvements. Romania risks paying a high price for embracing the false clarity of far-right populism over the hard work of democratic reform.

The Path Forward

Georgescu’s first-round victory represents a critical juncture for Romania. His rise underscores the urgent need to address the systemic failures that allowed far-right populism to gain a foothold. Tackling economic inequality, bridging the rural-urban divide, and rebuilding trust in democratic institutions are essential steps to counter the appeal of demagoguery.

Romanian society must also confront the cultural narratives that Georgescu exploits. Emphasizing inclusivity, fostering dialogue, and promoting shared values can help heal the divisions that populists use to their advantage. This effort requires more than policy changes; it demands a cultural shift toward mutual understanding and collective responsibility.

At its core, the fight against Georgescu’s far-right populism is a fight for Romania’s democratic identity. Allowing his vision to dominate risks unraveling decades of progress, isolating the country from its allies, and eroding the freedoms that underpin its society.

Romania’s history is one of resilience and determination. By uniting against the forces of populism and authoritarianism, the nation can reaffirm its commitment to democracy, justice, and equality. This moment is a test of Romania’s resolve—a test it cannot afford to fail.

About the author

Henry Páll Wulff is a German citizen currently living in Romania. Born in Germany, he has always considered himself more of a European or world citizen than tied to any single nationality. His passion for politics began early, starting with active involvement in the youth organisation of a political party in Berlin. He rose through the ranks in Berlin’s local politics and eventually took on leadership responsibilities for the national youth organisation in Germany. In 2020, he assumed the role of Campaign Lead for Volt Europa’s Romania branch during the local elections, later serving as co-chair of Volt Romania in 2020/2021. These experiences have deepened his understanding of the political landscape in both Germany and Romania and have shaped his commitment to promoting democratic values across Europe.

---

*This is an opinion article and the views expressed here belong to the author. If you want to participate in the debate and share your views on political and social topics, or on things related to life in Romania in general, please write to us at newsroom@romania-insider.com.