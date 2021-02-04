Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 08:05
Business

Local oil services group installs first offshore rig in Romania after 34 years

02 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP), a Romanian oil services company, announces the successful installation of the first fixed drilling platform in the Ana perimeter, operated by Black Sea Oil and Gas (BSOG). It is located in shallow water, over 120 km off the coast.

"The moment marks more than three decades since the first oil rig in the Black Sea became operational in May 1987. It took 34 years for Romania to find the courage, resources, and allies to develop new exploitation projects in the continental shelf of the Black Sea," says GSP president and majority shareholder Gabriel Comanescu, Economica.net reported.

"After 34 years, the Romanian company GSP, in partnership with the developer Black Sea Oil and Gas, is installing the first fixed platform that will extract gas from the Black Sea continental shelf," GSP's statement said.

The jacket (the platform's base) for the Ana fixed platform was manufactured at the GSP shipyard in Agigea.

The 1,300-ton drilling equipment is 101 meters high, of which 69 meters are below sea level. The jacket will carry the platform's upper structure (topside), which is also built in the GSP operational base in Agigea and will be transported and installed shortly.

BSOG expects to deliver natural gas extracted by the Ana platform by the end of this year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gspoffshore.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 15:34
03 March 2021
RI +
PolyMore: A Romanian project works on detecting contaminated plastic waste to improve the sorting process
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 08:05
Business

Local oil services group installs first offshore rig in Romania after 34 years

02 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP), a Romanian oil services company, announces the successful installation of the first fixed drilling platform in the Ana perimeter, operated by Black Sea Oil and Gas (BSOG). It is located in shallow water, over 120 km off the coast.

"The moment marks more than three decades since the first oil rig in the Black Sea became operational in May 1987. It took 34 years for Romania to find the courage, resources, and allies to develop new exploitation projects in the continental shelf of the Black Sea," says GSP president and majority shareholder Gabriel Comanescu, Economica.net reported.

"After 34 years, the Romanian company GSP, in partnership with the developer Black Sea Oil and Gas, is installing the first fixed platform that will extract gas from the Black Sea continental shelf," GSP's statement said.

The jacket (the platform's base) for the Ana fixed platform was manufactured at the GSP shipyard in Agigea.

The 1,300-ton drilling equipment is 101 meters high, of which 69 meters are below sea level. The jacket will carry the platform's upper structure (topside), which is also built in the GSP operational base in Agigea and will be transported and installed shortly.

BSOG expects to deliver natural gas extracted by the Ana platform by the end of this year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gspoffshore.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 15:34
03 March 2021
RI +
PolyMore: A Romanian project works on detecting contaminated plastic waste to improve the sorting process
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people