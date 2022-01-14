Romania’s gross external debt-to-GDP ratio remains at 55% at end-November

Romania’s long and short-term gross external debt rose by 11% YoY to EUR 133.2 bln at the end of November 2021, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Of this, EUR 96.5 bln was long-term debt (EUR 57.6 bln public), and EUR 36.7 bln was short-term debt.

The gross external debt-to-GDP ratio remained at 55% of GDP, the same level as in November 2020 and some 7pp up from November 2019.

In absolute terms, the country’s GED rose by EUR 13.6 bln over the 12-month period to November, out of which EUR 10.7 bln was supplementary, long-term debt and nearly EUR 6 bln (nearly half) public long-term debt.

