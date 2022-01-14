Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 01/14/2022 - 08:08
Business

Romania’s gross external debt-to-GDP ratio remains at 55% at end-November

14 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s long and short-term gross external debt rose by 11% YoY to EUR 133.2 bln at the end of November 2021, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Of this, EUR 96.5 bln was long-term debt (EUR 57.6 bln public), and EUR 36.7 bln was short-term debt.

The gross external debt-to-GDP ratio remained at 55% of GDP, the same level as in November 2020 and some 7pp up from November 2019.

In absolute terms, the country’s GED rose by EUR 13.6 bln over the 12-month period to November, out of which EUR 10.7 bln was supplementary, long-term debt and nearly EUR 6 bln (nearly half) public long-term debt.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 01/14/2022 - 08:08
Business

Romania’s gross external debt-to-GDP ratio remains at 55% at end-November

14 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s long and short-term gross external debt rose by 11% YoY to EUR 133.2 bln at the end of November 2021, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Of this, EUR 96.5 bln was long-term debt (EUR 57.6 bln public), and EUR 36.7 bln was short-term debt.

The gross external debt-to-GDP ratio remained at 55% of GDP, the same level as in November 2020 and some 7pp up from November 2019.

In absolute terms, the country’s GED rose by EUR 13.6 bln over the 12-month period to November, out of which EUR 10.7 bln was supplementary, long-term debt and nearly EUR 6 bln (nearly half) public long-term debt.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks