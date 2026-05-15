Greenvolt Next to develop EUR 2.6 mln photovoltaic project in Satu Mare

Greenvolt Next said that it signed a new agreement with Sam Mills to develop and operate a photovoltaic project for self-consumption of over 2 MW, integrated with a 10.03 MWh battery energy storage system. Greenvolt Next will invest more than EUR 2.6 million in this project, bringing the total value of renewable energy solutions implemented for the Satu Mare-based group to over EUR 2.8 million.

Developed under a Power Purchase Agreement, the project enables Sam Mills, a leading player in the milling industry with exports to 35 countries, to access clean energy with no upfront investment, the company said.

The solution combines a 2,16 MW photovoltaic system with 3,660 panels and a battery energy storage system with a capacity of 10.03 MWh, allowing surplus energy generated during peak periods to be stored and used when needed.

This project builds on a first installation already in operation, a 456 kWp ground-mounted system developed under a 5-year Power Purchase Agreement, which is expected to deliver measurable cost savings of over EUR 100,000 for Sam Mills over that period, according to the press release.

“The partnership with Sam Mills reflects the rapid pace at which industrial companies in the northwest region are adopting on-site energy generation solutions,” said Filipe Dias, Country Manager of Greenvolt Next Romania.

“Green energy and cost predictability are essential, particularly in the current geopolitical context and energy market volatility, as they allow us to ensure greater stability and control over our costs. At the same time, sustainability is becoming increasingly important, as we move towards more sustainable products and work with partners who actively seek these solutions,” stated Cristian Babiciu, CEO of Sam Mills.

Greenvolt Next currently operates 22 projects in northwestern Romania, with a combined installed capacity of 7.2 MW, contributing to an estimated annual reduction of 5,800 tons of CO2 emissions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)