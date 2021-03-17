Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 11:41
Eco

Greenpeace: Report ranks Romania as the 15th most polluted country in Europe

17 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania was ranked 15th among the most polluted countries in Europe in 2020 in a new report on air quality quoted by Greenpeace Romania. In the same report, Bucharest was ranked 51st in the world capital city ranking.

According to the 2020 World Air Quality Report, which analyzes PM2.5 data reported by monitoring stations around the world, as aggregated through IQAir’s air quality information platform, 84% of monitored countries saw improvements in air quality last year, mainly due to global measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19. Improvements in air quality in 2020 compared to 2019 were observed in cities such as Beijing (-11%), Chicago (-13%), Delhi (-15%), London (-16%), Paris (-17%), and Seoul (-16%), Greenpeace Romania said.

Worldwide, only 24 of the 106 countries monitored met the annual recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) for PM2.5 in 2020.

In Europe, about half of cities exceed WHO targets for annual PM2.5, according to the same report. The highest levels of PM2.5 pollution were recorded in South-Eastern Europe, with Bosnia & Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria leading the way. Romania is at number 15 among the most polluted countries.

“Governmental air quality monitoring and reporting in Europe is relatively pervasive. While Northern and Western Europe constitute the densest air quality monitoring networks with 818 cities covered, Eastern and Southern Europe are not far behind with 616 cities covered,” the report reads.

“In Romania, the authorities do not properly monitor PM2.5 in urban areas. As a result of this lack of data, several independent networks for measuring this pollutant have emerged, which bring valuable data to the public. In Bucharest, only one of the six official stations monitors the fine dust, and that is located on the outskirts of the city, on the shores of Morii Lake,” said Alin Tanase, Greenpeace Romania campaign coordinator.

The report also includes a ranking of the most polluted capital cities in the world, where Bucharest ranks 51st. The most polluted capital is Delhi, India. At the opposite pole, the cleanest air is found in islands in the middle of the ocean, such as the Virgin Islands and New Zealand, or in the capitals of the Nordic countries Sweden and Finland.

The full report is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Mihocphoto/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 11:41
Eco

Greenpeace: Report ranks Romania as the 15th most polluted country in Europe

17 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania was ranked 15th among the most polluted countries in Europe in 2020 in a new report on air quality quoted by Greenpeace Romania. In the same report, Bucharest was ranked 51st in the world capital city ranking.

According to the 2020 World Air Quality Report, which analyzes PM2.5 data reported by monitoring stations around the world, as aggregated through IQAir’s air quality information platform, 84% of monitored countries saw improvements in air quality last year, mainly due to global measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19. Improvements in air quality in 2020 compared to 2019 were observed in cities such as Beijing (-11%), Chicago (-13%), Delhi (-15%), London (-16%), Paris (-17%), and Seoul (-16%), Greenpeace Romania said.

Worldwide, only 24 of the 106 countries monitored met the annual recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) for PM2.5 in 2020.

In Europe, about half of cities exceed WHO targets for annual PM2.5, according to the same report. The highest levels of PM2.5 pollution were recorded in South-Eastern Europe, with Bosnia & Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria leading the way. Romania is at number 15 among the most polluted countries.

“Governmental air quality monitoring and reporting in Europe is relatively pervasive. While Northern and Western Europe constitute the densest air quality monitoring networks with 818 cities covered, Eastern and Southern Europe are not far behind with 616 cities covered,” the report reads.

“In Romania, the authorities do not properly monitor PM2.5 in urban areas. As a result of this lack of data, several independent networks for measuring this pollutant have emerged, which bring valuable data to the public. In Bucharest, only one of the six official stations monitors the fine dust, and that is located on the outskirts of the city, on the shores of Morii Lake,” said Alin Tanase, Greenpeace Romania campaign coordinator.

The report also includes a ranking of the most polluted capital cities in the world, where Bucharest ranks 51st. The most polluted capital is Delhi, India. At the opposite pole, the cleanest air is found in islands in the middle of the ocean, such as the Virgin Islands and New Zealand, or in the capitals of the Nordic countries Sweden and Finland.

The full report is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Mihocphoto/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas