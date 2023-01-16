Greece pleads for Romania, Bulgaria as Schengen area members

The Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum, Notis Mitarakis, was received in Vienna on Thursday by the Austrian Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, after the day before he met with the Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, Greek publication Naftemporiki reported, quoted by G4media.ro.

According to a press release published in this regard, Greece is taking the initiative to support the request of Bulgaria and Romania to join the Schengen area. This expansion will also have direct benefits for Greece, as the country will be unified by road, within the Schengen Area, with the rest of the member states of the European Union.

For this initiative, Greece is in contact with the Swedish EU presidency and the European Commission.

Greece supports the accession of Bulgaria and Romania, as this will contribute to the stimulation of the country's economic activity, through the land connection with the Schengen area and to the strengthening of the security of the EU's external borders.

(Photo source: Karaboux/Dreamstime.com)