Swedish EU Presidency "seeks ways" to unblock Schengen enlargement talks

A solution is being sought to push forward the talks on Schengen enlargement, Swedish justice minister Gunnar Strommer, whose country has taken over the rotating presidency of the Union since January 1, stated for the local Public Television, Digi24 reported.

Sweden's permanent representative to the EU, Lars Danielsson, previously announced that the topic would be brought to the Justice and Home Affairs Council agenda only after Austria and the Netherlands accepts it. It wouldn't make sense to organise a vote until the two countries that refused Romania and Bulgaria change their minds, he explained – a line of reasoning accepted by the Romanian authorities that are, however, seeking a firm promise from Sweden regarding the accession to Schengen in 2023.

Swedish Ambassador in Bucharest, Therese Hyden, also said that the Schengen enlargement would be back on the agenda of the JHA Council [only] when the conditions are met, namely when Austria will change its position towards Romania and when "things will be clear regarding Romania and Bulgaria," according to Bursa.ro.

On the other hand, things seem to be already clear for Romania and Bulgaria. Arguably, tabling a vote before formal confirmation from Austria and the Netherlands would not necessarily be in vain. The negative vote received in December had the important result of confirming once again that "the things are clear regarding Romania and Bulgaria" as long as all other EU countries except for Austria and the Netherlands gave a positive vote.

