Canadian owner of 45MW wind farm in Romania ponders selling local assets
20 May 2020
Canadian company Jade Power Trust has set up a special committee to explore several "strategic options," including a possible sale of its operations in the renewable energy sector in Romania.

Another option would be to attract a strategic investor, Profit.ro reported.

Founded in Toronto in 2014, Jade Power Trust (formerly Transeastern Power Trust) entered the Romanian market in the same year, by taking over 11 micro hydropower plants, with a total capacity of 5.1 MW. Jade continued to invest in Romania in photovoltaic and wind projects. In 2017, it bought from OMV Petrom the Dorobantu wind farm, with a capacity of 45 MW, for EUR 23 million.

The company tried to integrate bitcoin mining operations in its activity, at a "farm" located near Dorobantu. After only four months, it abandoned the project due to the collapse of cryptocurrency prices on the international market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
