Govt. wants to buy Bell attack helicopters from US

Romania’s Government yesterday notified the US via a letter of intent that it was ready to buy attack helicopters from Bell Helicopters.

Defense minister Adrian Tutuianu signed the letter yesterday, after a meeting between several Romanian officials, including Prime Minister Mihai Tudose, and representatives of the US company Bell Helicopter.

The Economy Ministry and Bell Helicopter representatives will carry out talks in the next period on establishing a joint venture, as well as on the technological and know-how transfer to allow the helicopter production on the Romanian territory, according to the Government.

Bell Helicopter is interested in assembling the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter model in Romania in order to equip the army.

Several companies are interested in producing helicopters in Romania. US helicopter producer Sikorsky, controlled by the group Lockheed Martin, ponders producing S-70 Black Hawk helicopters in Romania, in Brasov or Craiova, if the army chooses this helicopter model to replace the old Puma helicopter fleet.

French group Airbus Helicopters also wants to equip the Romanian army with new helicopters and has already opened a plant in Brasov.

