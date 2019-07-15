Ro Insider
Politics
Romania's ruling party prepares Govt. reshuffling
15 July 2019
Eight ministers from the current cabinet are to be replaced as the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) is meeting today, July 15, in an executive committee to discuss the topic, Rfi.ro reported.

One of the ministers that are said to be replaced is the foreign affairs one, Teodor Meleșcanu. Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, the leader of the junior governing coalition partner ALDE, confirmed in a TV show that Meleșcanu would be replaced.

He could be replaced by Ramona Mănescu, according to political sources quoted by Rfi.ro. Mănescu, a former MEP of the National Liberal Party (PNL), was tasked last year with organizing the visit of PM Viorica Dăncilă in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Other cabinet members that could be replaced are the education minister Ecaterina Andronescu, development minister Daniel Suciu, internal affairs minister Carmen Dan, transport minister Răzvan Cuc, and agriculture minister Petre Daea, according to sources quoted by Rfi.ro.

The junior coalition part ALDE holds four seats in the cabinet, namely those of the foreign affairs ministry, occupied by Teodor Meleșcanu, the environment ministry, led by Grațiela Gavrilescu, the energy ministry, led by Anton Anton, and the ministry for the relationship with the parliament, led by Viorel Ilie.

PSD last brought changes to the Government in April this year, when it decided to replace justice minister Tudorel ToaderEU funds minister Rovana Plumb and diaspora minister Natalia Intotero.

