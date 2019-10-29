Romania Insider
RO Govt. promises annual and retirement bonuses to teachers
29 October 2019
Romanian teachers would receive free medical investigations and vaccination, a retirement allowance in the amount of 6 gross average salaries (EUR 6,300), plus an allowance equal to two average gross wages (EUR 2,100) for “training” or teaching equipment, under a draft law submitted by the Social Democrat Party (PSD) to the Chamber of Deputies, Hotnews.ro reported.

The teachers who retire after at least 30 years in office will be entitled to the retirement allowance only.

According to the website of the Chamber of Deputies, the initiators of the project are 39 MPs of PSD, the party that just lost the majority in Parliament and saw its cabinet overthrown.

Four non-affiliated MPs also supported the bill, which was submitted on October 21, 2019, in the midst of the campaign for the presidential elections.

The project is under public consultation until November 8.

The explanatory memorandum submitted with the bill states that the pension allowance would have a yearly impact of EUR 40 million on the state budget, of which RON 180 million (EUR 38 mln) per year is required for teachers in pre-university education and RON 9 mln (EUR 2 mln) - for university teachers.

