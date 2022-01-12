Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 08:19
Business

Romanian Govt. ponders 5% preferential VAT rate for energy after April

12 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian residential consumers with monthly consumption of under 300kWh will pay a preferential 5% VAT rate and no co-generation or green certificates after April 1 - when the ‘cap and subsidy’ scheme in force over the winter period expires, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on January 11.

According to prices on the spot market, the phasing off of the ‘cap and subsidy’ program would result in 80% higher prices unless another package of compensations is set in place.

The new set of measures announced by PM Ciuca is weaker than those in force over the winter. Namely, for a “universal service” price of RON 1.37 per kWh charged now in the Bucharest metropolitan area, the households pay RON 0.71 if their monthly consumption is under 300 kWh and RON 1 if they consume more. After April 1, the measures announced by the PM would result in a price of RON 1.11 - but only for the group of households using less than 300kWh per month.

The estimates, compiled by Economica.net, does not price at the rising prices on the spot market.

PM Ciuca announced that the Government ponders a new support scheme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and for the natural gas residential consumers. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 13:50
12 October 2021
RI +
Good ideas come One Beer Later: Frenchman turns hobby into business with a craft brewery in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 08:19
Business

Romanian Govt. ponders 5% preferential VAT rate for energy after April

12 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian residential consumers with monthly consumption of under 300kWh will pay a preferential 5% VAT rate and no co-generation or green certificates after April 1 - when the ‘cap and subsidy’ scheme in force over the winter period expires, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on January 11.

According to prices on the spot market, the phasing off of the ‘cap and subsidy’ program would result in 80% higher prices unless another package of compensations is set in place.

The new set of measures announced by PM Ciuca is weaker than those in force over the winter. Namely, for a “universal service” price of RON 1.37 per kWh charged now in the Bucharest metropolitan area, the households pay RON 0.71 if their monthly consumption is under 300 kWh and RON 1 if they consume more. After April 1, the measures announced by the PM would result in a price of RON 1.11 - but only for the group of households using less than 300kWh per month.

The estimates, compiled by Economica.net, does not price at the rising prices on the spot market.

PM Ciuca announced that the Government ponders a new support scheme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and for the natural gas residential consumers. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 13:50
12 October 2021
RI +
Good ideas come One Beer Later: Frenchman turns hobby into business with a craft brewery in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks