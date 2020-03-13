Romania's Govt. drafts plan to mitigate effects of Covid-19

Romania’s Government has inked a list of measures aimed at helping companies overcome the negative impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, Adevarul daily informs.

Roughly the same set of measures was published by Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu at his party’s proposal.

A couple of measures in the list are aimed at boosting the Health Ministry’s budget by RON 10 bln (EUR 2 bln) and providing free medication and equipment through family doctors.

The third measure envisages RON 300 mln (EUR 60 mln) state aid to railway company CFR Marfa and Tarom airline - two moves apparently not related to Covid-19 situation since both loans were prepared and notified to the European Commission well in advance. The terms of the state aid are going to be amended, the document reads, under an unspecified manner.

A fourth measure provides that the Government will waive and pay from the state budget the social security contributions for the employees in transport, tourism and entertainment, three sectors severely hit by the restrictions imposed by the authorities to limit the spreading of the Covid-19 virus.

The people placed under self-quarantine (returned from risky areas) will receive financial aid from the state budget. If the epidemic persists for more than three months, the installments on mortgage loans will be suspended (deferred). The employees in vulnerable economic sectors will be waived the income tax.

The Government will take steps to secure sufficient stocks of food for the population. Finally, Romanians returning from the diaspora, who have not contributed to the local health system, will have the treatment covered by the government if infected with Covid-19.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)