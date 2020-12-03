Romania Insider
Special committee will prepare “plan of measures” against negative effects of coronavirus on RO economy
12 March 2020
"We are preparing a plan of measures, we will decide later what measures would be feasible for the business environment so that the slowdown in the economy is dealt with very quickly in order not to waste time or money,” Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis said on a very general note before the first meeting of GLI-ECOROM committee set up in order to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 virus. Of course, some consequences will still exist, he admitted, G4media.ro reported.

The finance minister has reportedly announced the Presidency that “that there will be no problems with payments [of pensions, public wages, contractors],” but a better estimate of the budget execution should be carried around the middle of the year.

“I trust the Orban Government and I think that the most appropriate measures will be found,” president Klaus Iohannis stated just before the vote in Parliament for the new Government, to be headed by acting finance minister Florin Citu.

President Iohannis also said that he hopes that the coronavirus crisis will reach an end “within several weeks”.

"The main message [conveyed by the first GLE-ECOROM meeting] is to carefully and responsibly evaluate the implications [of Covid-19 crisis], not to underestimate the impact of this crisis. It is essential to identify the most appropriate mechanisms by which to protect not only the health but also the functioning of our society,” president Iohannis concluded.

