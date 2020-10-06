Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 08:31
Business
Romania's Govt. says Pillar II fund managers should not guarantee real yields
10 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government issued a negative opinion on a draft law amendment drafted by Social Democrat (PSD) MP Mirela Furtuna, for guaranteeing the real value of the contributions paid to the mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II), Profit.ro reported.

The amendment drafted by the PSD MP envisages that the contributors to Pillar II pensions should be guaranteed that, at retirement, they would receive at least the cumulative value of their contributions indexed for the consumer price inflation. In essence, the amendment means that the managers of Pillar II pension funds should obtain positive real average yields for each contributor.

The Government claims that the amendment, if implemented, will generate additional costs for fund managers of over EUR 200 million, and their investment policies will become extremely conservative - with a negative impact on the returns obtained, which will bring long-term damage to the contributors.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Adobe Stock)

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 08:31
Business
Romania's Govt. says Pillar II fund managers should not guarantee real yields
10 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government issued a negative opinion on a draft law amendment drafted by Social Democrat (PSD) MP Mirela Furtuna, for guaranteeing the real value of the contributions paid to the mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II), Profit.ro reported.

The amendment drafted by the PSD MP envisages that the contributors to Pillar II pensions should be guaranteed that, at retirement, they would receive at least the cumulative value of their contributions indexed for the consumer price inflation. In essence, the amendment means that the managers of Pillar II pension funds should obtain positive real average yields for each contributor.

The Government claims that the amendment, if implemented, will generate additional costs for fund managers of over EUR 200 million, and their investment policies will become extremely conservative - with a negative impact on the returns obtained, which will bring long-term damage to the contributors.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Adobe Stock)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?
03 June 2020
Business
Orange Romania doubles net profit
01 June 2020
Politics
Opposition leader asks Romanian PM’s resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine
01 June 2020
Business
Romania's "mall king" will develop EUR 2.9 bln multifunctional complex around Bucharest's exhibition center
29 May 2020
Business
Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19
10 June 2020
Entertainment
Coronavirus pandemic inspires Romanian online productions
29 May 2020
Business
It’s official: Renault will suspend its capacity increase project in Romania
28 May 2020
Business
Ford to produce luxury and sports versions of its Puma SUV in Romania