Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/24/2021 - 08:11
Business

Romanian Govt.’s new economic paradigm prioritizes production hubs and local capital

24 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The new Romanian Government backed by the Liberal Party (PNL), Social Democratic Party (PSD) and ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR aims to change the economic paradigm, Ziarul Financiar daily concluded based on the Ruling Strategy published by the emerging ruling coalition.

ZF identified two key directions of the new paradigm: the special focus on the production/manufacturing sector (secondary sector of the economy) and the boost envisaged for the Romanian capital [as opposed to foreign direct investments].

The profile of the new paradigm carries more elements of economic nationalism (typical for the Social Democrats and even radical USR party) than neoliberalism (advocated by the new Liberal leader Florin Citu), judging from the elements outlined by ZF daily.

However, some provisions on the list have the imprint of the Liberal Party, such as the increase of the contributions to the mandatory private pension system (Pillar II) from 3.75% of the gross wage to 4.75%. 

Those reading the 271-page Ruling Strategy compiled in no more than a couple of days by PSD and PNL should expect a mix of diverging, possibly conflicting, targets and policies. But the document may anyway undergo serious amendments in July 2023 on the occasion of the peaceful handover of the prime minister seat by the Liberals to the Social Democrats.

On the list of priorities are the development of industrial hubs, improving the efficiency of state spending, promoting digital technology, more investments, and developing infrastructure.

The Strategy also guarantees the implementation of the reforms attached to the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), in particular improving institutional capacity, corporate governance, achieving European transport decarbonization targets, digitizing and increasing safety in the transport sector.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/23/2021 - 08:37
23 November 2021
Politics
RO Liberal leader Citu says coalition with Social Democrats is “ a compromise”
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/24/2021 - 08:11
Business

Romanian Govt.’s new economic paradigm prioritizes production hubs and local capital

24 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The new Romanian Government backed by the Liberal Party (PNL), Social Democratic Party (PSD) and ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR aims to change the economic paradigm, Ziarul Financiar daily concluded based on the Ruling Strategy published by the emerging ruling coalition.

ZF identified two key directions of the new paradigm: the special focus on the production/manufacturing sector (secondary sector of the economy) and the boost envisaged for the Romanian capital [as opposed to foreign direct investments].

The profile of the new paradigm carries more elements of economic nationalism (typical for the Social Democrats and even radical USR party) than neoliberalism (advocated by the new Liberal leader Florin Citu), judging from the elements outlined by ZF daily.

However, some provisions on the list have the imprint of the Liberal Party, such as the increase of the contributions to the mandatory private pension system (Pillar II) from 3.75% of the gross wage to 4.75%. 

Those reading the 271-page Ruling Strategy compiled in no more than a couple of days by PSD and PNL should expect a mix of diverging, possibly conflicting, targets and policies. But the document may anyway undergo serious amendments in July 2023 on the occasion of the peaceful handover of the prime minister seat by the Liberals to the Social Democrats.

On the list of priorities are the development of industrial hubs, improving the efficiency of state spending, promoting digital technology, more investments, and developing infrastructure.

The Strategy also guarantees the implementation of the reforms attached to the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), in particular improving institutional capacity, corporate governance, achieving European transport decarbonization targets, digitizing and increasing safety in the transport sector.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/23/2021 - 08:37
23 November 2021
Politics
RO Liberal leader Citu says coalition with Social Democrats is “ a compromise”
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest