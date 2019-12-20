Romanian Govt. marks 30 years since the 1989 Revolution with special event this Sunday

The Romanian government will organize this Sunday, December 22, a special event dedicated to marking 30 years since the Revolution of December 1989, which put an end to the communist regime in the country.

The event will start at 12:00 and will be organized at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest, according to local Agerpres. It will feature a photo exhibition dedicated to the 1989 Revolution heroes, and the program will also include a vocal-symphonic concert of the ‘Requiem’ by Mozart performed by the “George Enescu” Philharmonic Choir and Orchestra.

Representatives of revolutionary associations, public institutions, civil society and the business environment, as well as personalities in the fields of culture and sport, MPs and MEPs, members of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest, representatives of religious cults, and members of the government are invited to the event.

