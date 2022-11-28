Social

Romania's Govt. promises RON 1,400 lumpsum energy subsidies in 2023

28 November 2022
The Government announced that it would offer vulnerable Romanians lumpsum subsidies of RON 700 (EUR 140) twice a year in 2023 to help them pay their energy bills.

The support given to the vulnerable population for compensating energy prices will thus be in the amount of RON 1,400 (EUR 280), payable in February and September, and can be used until December 31, 2023, Economedia.ro reported. The money will come from European Union's funds.

The recipients include pensioners with pensions below RON 2,000 per month, people with disabilities, families receiving family support allowances and families and people entitled to social assistance.

In addition, the Government will continue to grant aid of RON 250 (EUR 50) for food, which will be distributed six times (every other month) next year.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

