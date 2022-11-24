New scheme aimed at capping electricity price in Romania passed by lawmakers

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body, passed the draft law for the approval of emergency ordinance (OUG) 119/2022 on energy prices, accepting the amendments proposed by the ruling coalition – including a maximum electricity price of RON 1.3 (26 euro cents, VAT included) per kWh for all consumers (residential and industrial) regardless of consumption level.

The natural gas price is capped at RON 31 per kWh and RON 37 per kWh (VAT included) for residential, respectively, non-residential users with annual consumption of up to 50,000 MWh.

There will be several prices, of RON 0.68 and RON 0.80 per kWh, charged to residential consumers using electricity within certain limits (255 kWh or 300 kWh per month), with a timetable until March 2025, Avocatnet.ro reported. Notably, those residential users consuming more than 300 kWh of electricity per month will pay the entire amount at the maximum price of RON 1.3 per kWh.

Also interestingly (particularly for the bureaucratic processes), an individual consumer will have the price capped for only one consumption place (irrespective of the number of homes they have or use). Some statements should be filed by those having both an address of residence and an address of consumption - to declare where the consumption should be capped.

