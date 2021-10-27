Romanian Govt. expects to enact energy subsidies scheme as of November 1

Acting minister of energy Virgil Popescu, speaking in Parliament where the emergency ordinance on the “cap and subsidise” energy prices is under debate, assured that the suppliers would receive their money from the Government within 30 days since the invoice, News.ro reported.

According to the scheme under debate, the suppliers will deliver electricity to households (and legal persons such as district heat suppliers) during this winter at a capped price. The suppliers will be paid by the Government, from a special fund, subsidies in amount to the differential between the wholesale market price (higher) and the capped price (lower).

Suppliers expressed concerns regarding the scheme, questioning, among others, the timely payment of the subsidies.

The Government will finance the subsidies from a special 80% tax levied on the revenues generated by the power producers (other than those burning coal) from charging a price of over RON 450 (EUR 90) per MWh.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)