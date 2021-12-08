Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 08:28
Business

Romanian Govt. doubts five-month windfall tax discourages long-term investors

08 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian minister of energy Virgil Popescu said that he doubts that the windfall revenue tax levied to energy producers for a limited period of time (until March) could have a major impact on the volume of long-term investments as representatives of Italian utility group Enel implied recently.

Enel said that it had planned to invest EUR 2 bln in Romania but is now reconsidering its plans after the Government decided to cap energy prices and levy a windfall revenue tax, including in the segment of renewable energy generation.

"I do not believe that legislation that applies for five months has any effect on investments until 2027, I prefer not to comment on that statement made by the Enel president. We are talking about transitional, five-month measures being taken across Europe," minister Popescu stated, according to Economica.net.

"We believe that the measures imposed by the authorities in Romania are incorrect, discourage investors, create instability, do not solve structural problems and need to be changed, as happened with the measures taken by other governments in Europe," Enel Group CEO Francesco Starace said in November.

Romania's Government enacted, in line with the European Union's recommendations on this topic, a set of measures to be enforced over this winter (until March 2022) with the aim of helping households weather the high energy prices. Thus, an 80% windfall tax is levied on the revenues derived by energy generators that sell their output at prices above RON 450 (EUR 90) per MWh.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 07:47
26 October 2021
RI +
Romanian agri-tech startup Ogor brings precision agriculture solution to the local market
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 08:28
Business

Romanian Govt. doubts five-month windfall tax discourages long-term investors

08 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian minister of energy Virgil Popescu said that he doubts that the windfall revenue tax levied to energy producers for a limited period of time (until March) could have a major impact on the volume of long-term investments as representatives of Italian utility group Enel implied recently.

Enel said that it had planned to invest EUR 2 bln in Romania but is now reconsidering its plans after the Government decided to cap energy prices and levy a windfall revenue tax, including in the segment of renewable energy generation.

"I do not believe that legislation that applies for five months has any effect on investments until 2027, I prefer not to comment on that statement made by the Enel president. We are talking about transitional, five-month measures being taken across Europe," minister Popescu stated, according to Economica.net.

"We believe that the measures imposed by the authorities in Romania are incorrect, discourage investors, create instability, do not solve structural problems and need to be changed, as happened with the measures taken by other governments in Europe," Enel Group CEO Francesco Starace said in November.

Romania's Government enacted, in line with the European Union's recommendations on this topic, a set of measures to be enforced over this winter (until March 2022) with the aim of helping households weather the high energy prices. Thus, an 80% windfall tax is levied on the revenues derived by energy generators that sell their output at prices above RON 450 (EUR 90) per MWh.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 07:47
26 October 2021
RI +
Romanian agri-tech startup Ogor brings precision agriculture solution to the local market
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks