Romania’s new Govt. seeks to complete 2022 budget planning by December 17

Romania’s new Government, headed by Liberal prime minister Nicolae Ciuca but controlled by Social Democrats, wants to complete the 2022 budget planning draft by December 17, according to sources familiar with the operations quoted by Profit.ro.

The deficit target will be maintained in line with the agreements reached with the European Commission: 5.84% of GDP in cash terms and 6.3% on an accrual basis (ESA methodology).

Sources said that the Government has reportedly drafted nine bills to increase the structural tax collection.

As regards the investments, the 7%-of-GDP minimum level previously announced by the Liberals will be observed as well. But only mature projects will be financed [from Resilience Facility money] in order to avoid returning the money for delays in the implementation of the projects.

