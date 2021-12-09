RO Govt. blocks Electrica’s attempt to take over 31MW PV parks

The Romanian Government, with a 49% stake in the utility group Electrica (EL), blocked management’s plans to purchase five PV parks with an installed capacity of 31MW.

The value of the deal, inked by Electrica’s management and submitted to shareholders for endorsement, was EUR 35 mln.

Quoting sources familiar with the deal, Economica.net disclosed that the private shareholders backed management’s plans, but the Government’s representatives voted against it.

The five companies are TCV Impex, ACV Solar Technology, TIS Energy, Delta & Zeta Energy and Gama & Delta Energy.

The five companies operated functional photovoltaic parks.

At the same meeting on December 8, the shareholders empowered the management with preparing the RON 700 mln (EUR 140 mln) bridge loan aimed at financing the organic growth of the group.

