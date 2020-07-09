Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 09:35
Politics
Romania's Govt. to draft 2021 budget, but not endorse it before elections
07 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said on September 6 that the current Liberal Government will draft the draft budget for 2021, but will leave it to the new Parliament, to be elected following the December 6 ballot, to vote on the budget law.

Notably, the budget planning for 2021 should include the first elements of fiscal consolidation.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"We are drafting the budget. Of course, I would prefer the budget to be voted by the Parliament elected on December 6 because it will better reflect the Romanian electorate's will. […] Therefore, even if we draft the budget, we want it to be debated by the newly elected Parliament," Orban said, Bursa.ro reported.

According to the prime minister, the 2021 budget can be voted this year if the new Parliament were convened between the winter holidays.

The current Parliament is still dominated by the Social Democrats which would make it more difficult for the Government to have its budget passed without significant changes. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 09:35
Politics
Romania's Govt. to draft 2021 budget, but not endorse it before elections
07 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said on September 6 that the current Liberal Government will draft the draft budget for 2021, but will leave it to the new Parliament, to be elected following the December 6 ballot, to vote on the budget law.

Notably, the budget planning for 2021 should include the first elements of fiscal consolidation.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"We are drafting the budget. Of course, I would prefer the budget to be voted by the Parliament elected on December 6 because it will better reflect the Romanian electorate's will. […] Therefore, even if we draft the budget, we want it to be debated by the newly elected Parliament," Orban said, Bursa.ro reported.

According to the prime minister, the 2021 budget can be voted this year if the new Parliament were convened between the winter holidays.

The current Parliament is still dominated by the Social Democrats which would make it more difficult for the Government to have its budget passed without significant changes. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content