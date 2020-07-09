Romania's Govt. to draft 2021 budget, but not endorse it before elections

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said on September 6 that the current Liberal Government will draft the draft budget for 2021, but will leave it to the new Parliament, to be elected following the December 6 ballot, to vote on the budget law.

Notably, the budget planning for 2021 should include the first elements of fiscal consolidation.

"We are drafting the budget. Of course, I would prefer the budget to be voted by the Parliament elected on December 6 because it will better reflect the Romanian electorate's will. […] Therefore, even if we draft the budget, we want it to be debated by the newly elected Parliament," Orban said, Bursa.ro reported.

According to the prime minister, the 2021 budget can be voted this year if the new Parliament were convened between the winter holidays.

The current Parliament is still dominated by the Social Democrats which would make it more difficult for the Government to have its budget passed without significant changes.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)