Romanian Govt. to start sports voucher program for children

The Romanian government adopted on Thursday, September 3, an emergency ordinance on granting financial support to children playing organized sport.

Thus, the government will give RON 300 (EUR 62) vouchers to be used for a child's first registration at a sports club, sports minister Ionut Stroe said, according to News.ro.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"It is a measure, an urgent intervention of the government to motivate as many children in the country as possible to practice sports in a controlled, safe, organized environment, precisely because there is this need at the level of clubs and at the level of sports entities in Romania, and to train a future generation of athletes," Stroe said.

"Unfortunately, now the number of children who practice organized sports is lower than the Romanian sport's needs. Granting this support in the form of RON 300 vouchers […] is mainly important because it increases the selection base for the future performance sport," he added.

The program will start once the emergency ordinance is published in the Official Gazette, the minister also said. The government has set a target of 30,000 vouchers for this year.

The voucher will be nominal, non-transferable, and can be obtained only once, minister Stroe explained.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)