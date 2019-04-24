First gourmet food market in Romania will open in Bucharest in May

Romanian group Wild Culinary Studio will open in May Raionul Floreasca, the first gourmet food market in Romania, following an investment of EUR 0.5 million, local Wall-street.ro reported.

Raionul Floreasca will be located in Bucharest’s Floreasca area and will integrate seven different food & beverage concepts, namely Fish & Tricks – a space dedicated to street food, Crudo – a fish and seafood bar that will serve only raw dishes, The Oyster Bar – a bar serving oysters and champagne, No. 7 The Seafood Kitchen – an open kitchen restaurant serving fish, seafood and vegetables, Lost & Found – a bar dedicated to the Golden Age of Cocktails with a quality wine shop, Pick Me - a space dedicated to fresh vegetables and fruits provided by small farmers, and the Fish Section.

The market covers 400 sqm and has a capacity of 200 people. The investment was financed by local lender Banca Transilvania.

Wild Culinary Studio also operates fish restaurant brand Raionul de Peste. The company registered a turnover of over EUR 2 million in 2018, up 10% year-on-year.

