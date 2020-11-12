Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Senior Editor

 

Events

Gold ring worn by Jennifer Lopez goes on sale at auction in Romania

11 December 2020
Rare jewelry worn by Hollywood stars or made by renowned creators will go on sale at Artmark’s Christmas Auction - Jewelry and Decorative Art on December 17.

The auction, which will be held online, features 300 luxury accessories such as gold rings with rare diamonds and sapphires, pearl earrings and necklaces, as well as necklaces with special pendants, many from famous brands such as Tiffany, Fabergé, Cartier, or Mauboussin.

The collection also includes rare jewelry worn by Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez and top actress Gal Gadot. One of them is an imposing flower-shaped gold ring made by the exclusive brand Pheres that Jennifer Lopez chose to wear at the 2017 NBC Universal Upfront, where she promoted two successful series - Shades of Blue and World of Dance. The unique ring has a starting price of EUR 25,000 at the Artmark auction.

An impressive Pheres neckless that Gal Gadot wore at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will also go on sale at the auction scheduled for December 17. It has a starting price of EUR 9,000.

The most valuable piece in the Christmas Auction - Jewelry and Decorative Art is an impressive white gold ring decorated with two triangular diamonds and an imposing central diamond. This jewelry has a starting price of EUR 50,000.

The items on sale can be seen at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace in Bucharest until the day of the auction.

(Photo source: Artmark)

