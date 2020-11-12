Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Events

Almost EUR 0.5 mln raised at online edition of Christmas Tree Festival charity event in Romania

11 December 2020
The 20th edition of the Christmas Tree Festival (Festivalul Brazilor de Craciun) charity event, which was held online this year, raised EUR 472,600 from auctioning the designer Christmas trees created especially for this event, and from sponsorships, according to local Agerpres.

The event, organized annually by Save the Children Romania, aims to raise funds for the school education of disadvantaged children in Romania.

The "O lume minunată! - Bradul Salvati Copiii" ("A Wonderful World! - the Save the Children Tree") sold for EUR 100,000 at the online charity auction on December 10. The special Christmas tree was made by volunteer children with the support of Stefania Mircea, the organization's coordinator of infant mortality programs.

The auction opened with the "Stealing The Colors" tree created by Obie Platon, sold for EUR 4,750. 

Other Christmas trees that sold for significant amounts at this year's edition of the charity event were "Music Is the Spirit, Smiling Is the Way to Do It" created by local singer Smiley (EUR 60,000), and "Fortul Inocentei" ("The Fortress of Innocence") created by Iulia Totoianu & Libris.ro (EUR 40,000). 

So far, in the two decades in which the cause of children's education has been supported through the Christmas Tree Festival, Save the Children Romania managed to bring almost 46,485 children back to school, raising total funds worth over EUR 6.04 million with the help of companies. 

(Photo source: Facebook/Salvati Copiii Romania)

