Gold dealer sees 25% rise in sales volume in Romania amid price increase

Tavex Romania, a leading investment gold dealer and part of the Tavex Group, has announced a EUR 35 million turnover for 2024, marking a 60% increase compared to the previous year. This surge solidifies the company’s strong presence in Romania’s investment gold market.

The total gold sales volume grew by 25%, reaching 450 kg, an increase of 100 kg from 2023. Gold bars remained the preferred investment, representing 80% of total sales, while gold coins accounted for 20%.

The price of gold sold by Tavex Romania saw significant gains in 2024, starting the year at RON 350 per gram and reaching RON 470 per gram by year-end. This increase drew more investors to the market, contributing to a 20% rise in new customers.

“The results from 2024 clearly show the rising interest in investment gold,” said Dimo Stefanov, CEO of Tavex Romania. “More Romanians are recognizing gold as a valuable asset for financial diversification.”

The demand for gold has been fueled by inflation concerns, economic uncertainties, and record-high central bank gold purchases. In 2024, gold prices hit a historic high of USD 2,940 per ounce, surpassing the inflation-adjusted record from 1980.

According to Victor Dima, Head of Treasury at Tavex Romania, Romanian investors are increasingly looking at gold as an alternative to traditional securities.

“Romania’s securities market remains conservative, with many investors focusing on government bonds. Given fiscal instability, investment gold is an attractive alternative,” he stated.

More than 80% of Tavex Romania’s investors are individual buyers, while some companies have opted to hold profits in gold.

Tavex Romania expects continued growth in 2025, with increasing demand for investment gold. Global market trends, including monetary policy shifts, interest rate changes, and geopolitical tensions, will likely drive further price increases.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iijp2726/Dreamstime.com)