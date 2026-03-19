Survey shows Romanians adjusting food consumption habits due to financial constraints

Although Romania has lowered the level of material and social deprivation over the past decade, concerns about daily food persist in many households, with 56% of respondents to a recent survey saying they had to skip meals, purchase cheaper products, or eat smaller portions in order to handle financial constraints.

The survey was carried out among 1007 respondents in Romania by the Access Alliance, an initiative of delivery player Glovo gathering companies, NGOs, and public authorities, aiming to provide meals to people experiencing food insecurity.

The survey showed a gap between public perceptions and people’s experiences, with many respondents believing food insecurity is an issue affecting mostly others. Almost 40% said they didn’t know anyone among their close acquaintances who had difficulties in affording enough food, and only 19% said they could easily spot a person dealing with such difficulties.

Meanwhile, more than 40% of the respondents said they worried “quite often” or “sometimes” about not having enough money for food; close to six in ten avoided at least once meetings or other social plans because they could not afford to eat out; approximately seven in ten believe that the food insecurity situation worsened in the last three to five years, and close to 80% said they need to seek out discounts due to financial constraints.

For four out of ten respondents, food insecurity means skipping meals because of financial reasons or to allow other family members to eat.

When it comes to offering support, 57% of the respondents said they donated or offered food, while others mentioned paying for food items for people in need.

If they had problems affording food, 43% of respondents said they would turn to family first, well before friends or colleagues.

The Access Alliance research makes use of the “hidden hunger” concept, a form of food insecurity that often goes unnoticed because it doesn’t fit into stereotypes, the authors of the survey explain. For many people, the issue is not necessarily an empty fridge, but constant worries, smaller portions, or giving up certain products to manage expenses. It can also mean avoiding social encounters or going out for financial reasons.

“There is a fundamental difference between how people imagine food insecurity and what it really looks like. It is not always about the lack of food or skipped meals; it is also about silent anxiety, smaller portions, or having to choose between food and other essential expenses,” Zoe Giardino (pictured left), Impact & Sustainability director with Glovo, said.

The study was carried out among 1007 respondents in Romania. It has an error margin of ±3.6% (trust level 95%).

(Photo: Glovo)

simona@romania-insider.com