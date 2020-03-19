RO subsidiary of Glovo delivery service encourage restaurants to remain active

The Romanian subsidiary of app-based fast delivery service Glovo encourages its partner restaurants to continue work during this period, keep their kitchens active, and take orders that Glovo couriers can deliver to the customers in the safest conditions, according to a statement issued Wednesday, March 18.

The statement comes after the Government announced the day before that the restaurants, cafes and other public service locations should be closed for safety reasons amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Glovo continues its normal delivery activities in Bucharest and throughout the country, observing the commitment regarding the rules and safety measures issued by the authorities and working exclusively with the restaurants that also observe the safety and protection measures in the preparation and packaging of the products. delivery platform.

“In the next period, Glovo will increase delivery distances, and the whole fleet of couriers will remain active so that both restaurants and customers benefit from this service,” Glovo said in a statement.

The general manager of Glovo Romania, Victor Racariu, recommended the restaurants to continue to prepare food for home delivery.

“In the HoReCa industry, there are currently over 300,000 employees who are affected by the current situation, so it is important that the restaurants' kitchens remain open and that businesses in this industry adapt to the new context. Continuing to prepare food and drinks for home delivery is a way by which the restaurants can stay open and keep their employees, and we are here to support them with safe deliveries for customers,” commented the general manager of Glovo Romania.

