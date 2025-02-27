Real estate company Global Vision appoints Antoanela Comșa as deputy CEO

Global Vision, a leading real estate company in Central and Eastern Europe, announced the appointment of Antoanela Comșa as deputy CEO.

Comșa previously served as president of the Romanian Real Estate Investors Association (AREI) for two terms, later continuing as a member of the Association’s board. Recently, she also held the position of deputy general manager at the Bucharest Stock Exchange-listed company Meta Estate Trust SA.

Antoanela Comșa has over 20 years of experience in the Romanian real estate sector. Throughout her career, she has overseen the delivery of more than 2,800 apartments, contributed to the development of 300,000 square meters of built spaces, and managed investments exceeding EUR 190 million in various projects for the Spanish group Gran Via Real Estate.

In her new position, Comșa will play a key role in defining and implementing the group’s strategic directions, overseeing major projects, and accelerating the development of the recently launched investment and development, the company said.

“I am delighted to accept this new challenge and contribute to the continued success of Global Vision. We are focused on attracting capital and partners to develop projects with mixed functions in key sectors,” Antoanela Comșa said.

Founded by Sorin Preda two decades ago, the family business, Global Vision, has become a leading real estate company in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

