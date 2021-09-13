Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 14:08
People

Global Teacher Prize: Romanian teacher among the 50 finalists

13 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mirela Tanc, who teaches Romanian at the Oltea Doamna Gymnasium School in Oradea, is one of the 50 finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2021, Agerpres reported.

The Global Teacher Prize is a USD 1 million award granted annually by the Varkey Foundation to “an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to their profession.”

Tanc has incorporated video games like Minecraft and Fortnite, the games her students are most interested in, into a wide variety of subjects, a presentation of the prize finalists explains. “She has even shown how science can illuminate ideas in literature by asking students to create sequences from books wholly within Minecraft. For Mirela, the emotional component of teaching – and the motivation of students – is just as important as the academic component.” 

If she wins the prize, she plans to use part of the funds to help Romanian educators improve their teaching practice through training courses and educational camps.  

The 50 finalists are listed here.

The winner will be chosen by the Global Teacher Prize Academy made up of head-teachers, educational experts, commentators, journalists, public officials, tech entrepreneurs, company directors and scientists from around the world.

(Photo: Andreaobzerova | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 14:08
People

Global Teacher Prize: Romanian teacher among the 50 finalists

13 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mirela Tanc, who teaches Romanian at the Oltea Doamna Gymnasium School in Oradea, is one of the 50 finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2021, Agerpres reported.

The Global Teacher Prize is a USD 1 million award granted annually by the Varkey Foundation to “an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to their profession.”

Tanc has incorporated video games like Minecraft and Fortnite, the games her students are most interested in, into a wide variety of subjects, a presentation of the prize finalists explains. “She has even shown how science can illuminate ideas in literature by asking students to create sequences from books wholly within Minecraft. For Mirela, the emotional component of teaching – and the motivation of students – is just as important as the academic component.” 

If she wins the prize, she plans to use part of the funds to help Romanian educators improve their teaching practice through training courses and educational camps.  

The 50 finalists are listed here.

The winner will be chosen by the Global Teacher Prize Academy made up of head-teachers, educational experts, commentators, journalists, public officials, tech entrepreneurs, company directors and scientists from around the world.

(Photo: Andreaobzerova | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks