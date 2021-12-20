Profile picture for user sfodor
Sports

2021 FINA World Swimming Championships: Romanian Robert Glinţă wins bronze in 100m backstroke event

20 December 2021
Romanian swimmer Robert Glinţă won the bronze medal in the 100m backstroke event at the15th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), held in Abu Dhabi.

Glinţă ranked third with a time of 49.60 seconds.

Shaine Kasas (USA) won the race, with a time of 49.23, while Russian Kliment Kolesnikov ranked second with a time of 49.46.

Last month, Glinţă won the bronze medal in the 50m backstroke event at the European Short Course Swimming Championships. He also won the silver medal in the 100m backstroke event at the same championship.

(Photo: Stefan Constantin/ Inquam Photos)

