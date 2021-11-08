European Short Course Swimming Championships: Romanian athletes win gold, silver medals

David Popovici won the gold medal in the men’s 200m freestyle event at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia.

Popovici logged a time of 1:42.12 min, a personal and national record.

In his turn, Robert Glinţă won the silver medal in the 100m backstroke event on Friday, November 5, with a time of 49.31 seconds.

It was his second medal at the event, after the bronze one in the 50m backstroke event.

At the same time, 16-year-old Vlad Stancu ranked 12th in the 800m freestyle preliminary, with a time of 7:48.10, a new national record in the 16, 17, 18 and 19+ category.

