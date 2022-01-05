Romania photo of the day: Bucharest's new Giulesti Stadium completed

The new" Valentin Stanescu" Giulesti Stadium in Bucharest has been completed, after a total investment of around EUR 37.5 million. The local football club Rapid will manage the arena. (Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Dezvoltarii, Lucrarilor Publice si Administratiei)

Development minister Cseke Attila and transport minister Sorin Grindeanu attended the event marking the stadium's completion on Tuesday, January 4.

Construction works at the new Giulesti Stadium started in 2019 after the old arena was demolished. It is one of the four stadiums that Romania promised to modernise for the EURO 2020 football championship. The Arcul de Triumf and Steaua stadiums were also completed while work on the Dinamo Stadium has not begun yet due to legal issues, according to Digi24.

Football teams will be able to train and play official matches at the new stadium. Moreover, according to the Ministry of Development, the sports complex also offers training halls (for other sports such as box or wrestling), a multifunctional gym, a recovery room, and a bowling alley.

Plus, the Giulesti Stadium also has a running track and accommodation facilities for athletes.

