Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/05/2022 - 10:46
Sports

Romania photo of the day: Bucharest's new Giulesti Stadium completed

05 January 2022
The new" Valentin Stanescu" Giulesti Stadium in Bucharest has been completed, after a total investment of around EUR 37.5 million. The local football club Rapid will manage the arena. (Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Dezvoltarii, Lucrarilor Publice si Administratiei)

Development minister Cseke Attila and transport minister Sorin Grindeanu attended the event marking the stadium's completion on Tuesday, January 4.

Construction works at the new Giulesti Stadium started in 2019 after the old arena was demolished. It is one of the four stadiums that Romania promised to modernise for the EURO 2020 football championship. The Arcul de Triumf and Steaua stadiums were also completed while work on the Dinamo Stadium has not begun yet due to legal issues, according to Digi24.

Football teams will be able to train and play official matches at the new stadium. Moreover, according to the Ministry of Development, the sports complex also offers training halls (for other sports such as box or wrestling), a multifunctional gym, a recovery room, and a bowling alley. 

Plus, the Giulesti Stadium also has a running track and accommodation facilities for athletes.

