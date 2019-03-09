Romania Insider
CBRE brings back Dutchman Gijs Klomp as Head of Investment Properties in RO
03 September 2019
Real estate consultancy company CBRE has recruited Dutchman Gijs Klomp as Head of Investment Properties for CBRE Romania.

He has over 17 years of experience in real estate and was involved in investment transactions worth more than EUR 2 billion.

“The Romanian investment market is going through an eventful period as we estimate for the entire 2019 a transactional volume surpassing the EUR 1 billion milestone, a value unreached since 2014. The added value brought by a real estate consultancy company is vital and CBRE’s team has proven a strong track record in major transactions on the office, retail and industrial markets. I am confident that my background of having worked on both the client side, as well as in agency, represents the perfect mix that clients need,” said Gijs Klomp, Head Investment Properties at CBRE Romania.

Gijs Klomp first came to Romania in 2000 and, in 2006, he set up the ING Real Estate Investment Management business in Romania. In 2011, CBRE bought ING Real Estate Investments, which became CBRE Global Investors.

In May 2013, Klomp joined JLL Romania as Managing Director and, in 2015, he returned to CBRE as head of the capital markets department in Romania and then CEE.

In July 2016, he joined NEPI, the biggest real estate investor in Romania, as part of the investment team that coordinated the fund’s expansion In Croatia, Bulgaria, Hungary and Lithuania.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

