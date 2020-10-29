Works by Adrian Ghenie, Ştefan Câlţia auctioned in Bucharest

Three works by Romanian painter Adrian Ghenie will go on sale at Artmark’s Contemporary Art Auction on November 11, alongside works by Ștefan Câlția, Geta Brătescu, Corneliu Baba, Constantin Piliuță, Sabin Bălașa, Gheorghe Fikl, Sorin Ilfoveanu, Georgeta Năpăruș, Șerban Savu and Mircea Cantor.

One of Ghenie’s works set to go on sale is part of the Lidless Eye series. It is a 2016 self-portrait collage (in the opening picture) with a starting price of EUR 10,000.

The other works of the artist included in the auction are Untitled/Memory and Untitled/Wing, which have starting prices of EUR 20,000 and EUR 6,000 respectively.

“It is a happy event and a premiere to have an artist of Ghenie’s stature and desirability present at an auction in Romania, with three works, especially on themes reflecting diverse and ample preoccupations,” Artmark said.

At the same time, five works by Ștefan Câlția are included in the auctioned lot. Among them is the 2004 Salzburg Puppeteer with a Green Dress, with a starting price of EUR 18,000, and the Traveler with Monkey, with a starting price of EUR 14,000.

A 1972 tapestry by Geta Brătescu, the artist who represented Romania at the 2017 Venice Biennale, will also be auctioned, at a starting price of EUR 10,000.

The auction takes place online. Until then, the works can be seen at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace.

(Photo courtesy of Artmark)

